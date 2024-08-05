Happy Birthday James Gunn: Revisiting His Top 10 Works As DC Studios CEO Turns 52

As the legendary American screenwriter, director, and producer turns 52, fans around the globe have been gushing for his work. with over twenty-five years in filmmaking, James Gunn has directed several beloved films that have been well-received by critics and audiences. Some of these are highly ranked on the International Movie Database.

The Specials 2000

The Specials is a lesser-known film featuring a group of superheroes on their day off. It offers a witty take on the superhero genre, which was just emerging in cinema when it was released.

Although not a huge hit, the film showcases James Gunn's themes of found family, which are also seen in his later work. Gunn wrote the screenplay, and Craig Mazin, who later created Chernobyl and The Last of Us, directed it.

The Belko Experiment 2016

The Belko Experiment is a 2016 horror film by James Gunn and directed by Greg McLean. It follows office workers who are trapped in their building and forced to kill each other.

The film is known for its intense and suspenseful plot, offering a chilling look at human nature under extreme conditions. With its unique premise and thrilling execution, it provides a gripping experience for fans of the horror genre.

Slither 2006

Slither is a 2006 comedy-horror film written and directed by James Gunn. It follows the chaos that ensues when a parasitic alien lands in a small South Carolina town and starts killing people, adding them to its hive mind.

Although it wasn't a big hit initially, *Slither* has become a cult classic. It was Gunn's first notable directorial work and led to future successes. The film also features early collaborations with actors like Michael Rooker and Nathan Fillion, who would appear in many of Gunn's later projects.

The Suicide Squad 2021

The Suicide Squad was James Gunn's entry into the DC Extended Universe in 2021. It served as a soft reboot of the 2016 film, featuring mostly new characters and a different tone. Gunn later returned to DC for the spinoff Peacemaker, focusing on John Cena's character.

Despite its poor box office performance, The Suicide Squad is considered one of the best DCEU films, offering a mix of lovable characters, humor, and gory fun. The film’s success with audiences and studios led Warner Bros. to appoint Gunn to lead the new DC Universe.

Dawn of the Dead 2004

After working on the Scooby-Doo franchise, James Gunn made a dramatic career shift with his screenplay for Zack Snyder's 2004 remake of Dawn of the Dead. This film, based on George A. Romero's 1978 classic, is a darker entry in Gunn's career but highlights the emotional depth he would become known for.

It's notable that both Gunn and Snyder, who directed Dawn of the Dead, later became key figures in the DC live-action universe, though this doesn't affect the film's quality.

Guardians of the Galaxy 2014

Introduced James Gunn to a broader audience. Set in the MCU's Phase 2, the film brought Marvel's Guardians into the Cinematic Universe and showed that lesser-known comic characters could succeed on screen.

The film was more than just a fun superhero movie; it also told a deeply emotional story about love, loss, and found family. It launched the careers of many cast members and established Gunn as a leading director in superhero films.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. 2017

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 had the tough job of following up on the beloved 2014 original. The film features the Guardians reuniting to fight Star-Lord's long-lost father, Ego the Living Planet. Though not as acclaimed as the first movie, it remains a worthy sequel. The 2017 film amps up the humor and heart, proving that Gunn's initial success was no fluke.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. 2023

After a troubled production, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally in theatres, marking the end of the Guardians' journey in the MCU. The film focuses on Rocket Raccoon and wraps up the trilogy while hinting at a hopeful future for many characters. As James Gunn's love letter to the franchise he started nearly a decade ago, it’s the MCU’s most emotional film yet. Early reactions suggest it may be one of Gunn's greatest works.

Scooby-Doo 2002

Though James Gunn was not the director of the 2002 live-action Scooby-Doo movie, he played a significant role in developing the story with screenwriter Craig Titley and animator William Hanna. Not only that, he also worked on the 2004 sequel, which received similar reviews. The film didn’t work out initially, but it became a cult over time due to the memes it inspired. Due to this, Gunn’s career grew, leading to more successful writing and directing opportunities.

Super 2010

Super is a black comedy featuring Rainn Wilson as a cook who pretends to be a superhero to rescue his daughter from kidnappers, despite lacking real superpowers. Written and directed by James Gunn, it was one of his early works in the superhero genre.

However, it wasn't a box office success and received mixed reviews, Super is significant in Gunn's career. It highlights his talent in the genre and introduces him to stars like Linda Cardellini and Kevin Bacon, who appeared later in his projects.

