'It Has Been An Honor': James Gunn Wraps Filming Of Rebooted DC Universe's Superman; Expresses Gratitude In New Post

James Gunn announced to his fans via social media that he has completed the filming of his highly anticipated Superman movie on Tuesday, July 30. In the process of bringing it to life, Gunn told the DC fans how much he appreciated the cast and crew that made all the hard work possible. Superman is slated for a 2025 release.

James Gunn announces the shoot wrap-up of Superman

DC's Superman is set to hit the theaters on July 11, 2025. James Gunn, who has previously directed three Guardians of the Galaxy movies for Marvel Studios, The Suicide Squad (2021) and Pacemaker series for DC Universe, is entrusted with setting off the DC reboot with Superman (2025).

Gunn took to social media to announce the wrap of filming his superhero movie along with a photo from the sets. He wrote, "And that’s a wrap. God bless our cast and crew whose commitment, creativity, and hard work have brought this project to life. I set out to make a movie about a good man in a world that isn’t always so much. And the goodness and kindness and love I’ve encountered on a daily basis on the set has inspired me and thrust me forward when I felt too spent to move on my own."

James Gunn could not express enough gratitude to everyone involved in making the film. He continued, "It has been an honor. The destination has been Superman, but the journey has been the toil and the laughter and the emotions and ideas and magic we’ve shared together on set - and for that I am forever grateful."

DC Universe is set for a reboot with the upcoming Superman movie

Gunn & Safran are guiding this rebooted DC Universe with the film entitled Superman: Legacy. David Corenswet stars as Superman while Rachel Brosnahan plays Lois Lane after winning an Emmy for her portrayal of the stand-up comic on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Lex Luthor is played by Nicholas Hoult, who previously starred in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The rest of the ensemble consists of Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, and Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl amongst others.

In the film’s cast list, Will Reeve will have a cameo role in which he plays a TV reporter. Reeve is the son of Christopher Reeve who famously played Superman until his passing away. As such, his role in the upcoming movie bridges with nostalgia between the previous Superman films and this 2025 version.

