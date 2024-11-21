Hollywood Music in Media Awards 2024: Hans Zimmer and Emilia Pérez Sweep the Ceremony with Multiple Wins; Details Inside

The Hollywood Music in Media Awards, which honor the year’s film and TV music moments, took place on Wednesday, November 20. Double Oscar winner and 12-time nominee Hans Zimmer took home three trophies for his scores in Dune: Part 2 (in the Sci-Fi/Fantasy musical score category), Planet Earth III, and Love Will Survive in the documentary and limited series categories, respectively.

Zimmer is renowned for creating incredible music scores for films such as Interstellar, Gladiator, Inception, the Dune franchise, The Dark Knight, and many other acclaimed films. Another movie that emerged victorious at the awards night was the musical-thriller Emilia Pérez.

Zoe Saldaña’s musical number El Mal won the Best On-Screen Performance award, and the film’s title score won in the Score – Feature Film category. Overall, the film bagged an award in the Music-Themed Film, Biopic, or Musical category.

The animated feature film The Wild Robot was the only other multiple-winner that night. The film’s title score by Kris Bowers won in the Animated Film category, and another song, Kiss the Sky—written by Maren Morris, Ali Tamposi, Michael Pollack, Delacey, Jordan Johnson, and Stefan Johnson—also won a musical score award.

Marvel’s latest blockbuster film Deadpool and Wolverine was also among the winners, taking home the award for its Soundtrack Album. Meanwhile, Lainey Wilson won in the Music Video category for her song Out of Oklahoma. Check out the complete list of winners below:

Advertisement

Complete List of Winners:

Song – Feature Film

The Journey from The Six Triple Eight

Written by Diane Warren. Performed by H.E.R.

Song – Independent Film

Beautiful That Way from The Last Showgirl

Written by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Andrew Wyatt. Performed by Miley Cyrus.

Song – Documentary Film

Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late

Written by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Bernie Taupin, and Andrew Watt.

Song – Animated Film

Kiss the Sky from The Wild Robot

Written by Maren Morris, Ali Tamposi, Michael Pollack, Delacey, Jordan Johnson, and Stefan Johnson.

Performed by Maren Morris.

Song – Onscreen Performance (Film)

Zoe Saldaña – El Mal from Emilia Pérez

Score – Animated Film

The Wild Robot – Kris Bowers

Score – Feature Film

Emilia Pérez – Clément Ducol & Camille

Score – Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film

Dune: Part Two – Hans Zimmer

Score – Horror/Thriller Film

Nosferatu – Robin Carolan

Score – Independent Film

The Room Next Door – Alberto Iglesias

Advertisement

Score – Documentary

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story – Ilan Eshkeri

Music-Themed Film, Biopic, or Musical

Emilia Pérez

Directed by Jacques Audiard. Produced by Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux, Valérie Schermann, and Anthony Vaccarello.

Music Documentary – Special Program

Piece by Piece

Directed by Morgan Neville. Produced by Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdés, Joshua R. Wexler, and Pharrell Williams.

Song – TV Show/Limited Series

Love Will Survive from The Tattooist of Auschwitz

Written by Hans Zimmer, Kara Talve, Walter Afanasieff, and Charlie Midnight.

Performed by Barbra Streisand.

Score – TV Show/Limited Series

Shōgun – Atticus Ross, Leopold Ross, and Nick Chuba.

Song – Onscreen Performance (TV)

Ashley Park – Ruins from Emily in Paris

Main Title – TV Show/Limited Series

Masters of the Air – Blake Neely

Score – Short Film (Live Action)

Spaceman – Spencer Creaghan & Chris Reineck

Score – Short Film (Animated)

Fly Hard – Daniel Rojas

Score – Short Film (Documentary)

Motorcycle Mary – Katya Richardson

Advertisement

Score – Independent Film (Foreign Language)

The Goat Life – A. R. Rahman

Score – Documentary Series (TV/Digital)

Planet Earth III – Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea, and Sara Barone

Score – TV Show/Limited Series (Foreign Language)

Women in Blue (Las Azules) – Lucas Vidal

Score – Video Game (Console & PC)

Delta Force – Johan Söderqvist and Zio

Song – Video Game (Console & PC)

The People’s Cry (Main Theme) from Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora

Written by Pinar Toprak and Paul Frommer.

Song/Score – Mobile Video Game

Honor of Kings

Composed by Volker Bertelmann, Matthew Carl Earl, Laurent Courbier, Robbie Say, 2WEI, Zeneth, Henrik Lindström, Martin Landström, and Rasmus Faber.

Music Supervision – TV Show/Limited Series

Fallout – Trygge Toven

Music Supervision – Film

Deadpool & Wolverine – Dave Jordan

Music Supervision – Video Game

Honor of Kings – Jing Zhang, Shuqin Xiao, Corey Huang, Peiyue Lu, and Samuel Siu.

Song/Score – Commercial Advertisement

Ram The Convoy – Emily Bjorke/In the Groove Music

Soundtrack Album

Deadpool & Wolverine – Hollywood Records

Song – Short Film

No Wahala from Alkebulan II

Written by Matt B and Buguma Mark.

Performed by Matt B and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.

Score – TV/Streamed Movie

The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat – Kathryn Bostic

Music Design – Trailer

American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 – Fjøra x Nocturn

Advertisement

Main Title – TV Show (Foreign Language)

Hotel Beyrouth – Suad Bushnaq

Music Video

Lainey Wilson – Out of Oklahoma

Live Concert for Visual Media

Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour – Olivia Rodrigo

Exhibitions, Theme Parks, Special Projects

Braveship: The Live Symphonic Spectacular

Composed and produced by Matt Cook.

Additional contributors: Dan Merceruio (Producer), Leslie Ann Jones (Recording Engineer, Mixing Engineer), and Mirusia (Soprano), along with 200+ contributors from over 20 countries representing all seven continents.

Special Recognition – New Media

Bullet Symphony – Live Coding for Everyone – Yang Zhang