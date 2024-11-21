Hollywood Music in Media Awards 2024: Hans Zimmer and Emilia Pérez Sweep the Ceremony with Multiple Wins; Details Inside
Hollywood Music in Media Awards announced its winners and Hans Zimmer won multiple awards for his music scores in Dune: Part 2 and more. Musical-thriller Emilia Pérez also bags three awards. Deets!
The Hollywood Music in Media Awards, which honor the year’s film and TV music moments, took place on Wednesday, November 20. Double Oscar winner and 12-time nominee Hans Zimmer took home three trophies for his scores in Dune: Part 2 (in the Sci-Fi/Fantasy musical score category), Planet Earth III, and Love Will Survive in the documentary and limited series categories, respectively.
Zimmer is renowned for creating incredible music scores for films such as Interstellar, Gladiator, Inception, the Dune franchise, The Dark Knight, and many other acclaimed films. Another movie that emerged victorious at the awards night was the musical-thriller Emilia Pérez.
Zoe Saldaña’s musical number El Mal won the Best On-Screen Performance award, and the film’s title score won in the Score – Feature Film category. Overall, the film bagged an award in the Music-Themed Film, Biopic, or Musical category.
The animated feature film The Wild Robot was the only other multiple-winner that night. The film’s title score by Kris Bowers won in the Animated Film category, and another song, Kiss the Sky—written by Maren Morris, Ali Tamposi, Michael Pollack, Delacey, Jordan Johnson, and Stefan Johnson—also won a musical score award.
Marvel’s latest blockbuster film Deadpool and Wolverine was also among the winners, taking home the award for its Soundtrack Album. Meanwhile, Lainey Wilson won in the Music Video category for her song Out of Oklahoma. Check out the complete list of winners below:
Complete List of Winners:
Song – Feature Film
The Journey from The Six Triple Eight
Written by Diane Warren. Performed by H.E.R.
Song – Independent Film
Beautiful That Way from The Last Showgirl
Written by Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, and Andrew Wyatt. Performed by Miley Cyrus.
Song – Documentary Film
Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late
Written by Elton John, Brandi Carlile, Bernie Taupin, and Andrew Watt.
Song – Animated Film
Kiss the Sky from The Wild Robot
Written by Maren Morris, Ali Tamposi, Michael Pollack, Delacey, Jordan Johnson, and Stefan Johnson.
Performed by Maren Morris.
Song – Onscreen Performance (Film)
Zoe Saldaña – El Mal from Emilia Pérez
Score – Animated Film
The Wild Robot – Kris Bowers
Score – Feature Film
Emilia Pérez – Clément Ducol & Camille
Score – Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film
Dune: Part Two – Hans Zimmer
Score – Horror/Thriller Film
Nosferatu – Robin Carolan
Score – Independent Film
The Room Next Door – Alberto Iglesias
Score – Documentary
Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story – Ilan Eshkeri
Music-Themed Film, Biopic, or Musical
Emilia Pérez
Directed by Jacques Audiard. Produced by Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux, Valérie Schermann, and Anthony Vaccarello.
Music Documentary – Special Program
Piece by Piece
Directed by Morgan Neville. Produced by Morgan Neville, Caitrin Rogers, Mimi Valdés, Joshua R. Wexler, and Pharrell Williams.
Song – TV Show/Limited Series
Love Will Survive from The Tattooist of Auschwitz
Written by Hans Zimmer, Kara Talve, Walter Afanasieff, and Charlie Midnight.
Performed by Barbra Streisand.
Score – TV Show/Limited Series
Shōgun – Atticus Ross, Leopold Ross, and Nick Chuba.
Song – Onscreen Performance (TV)
Ashley Park – Ruins from Emily in Paris
Main Title – TV Show/Limited Series
Masters of the Air – Blake Neely
Score – Short Film (Live Action)
Spaceman – Spencer Creaghan & Chris Reineck
Score – Short Film (Animated)
Fly Hard – Daniel Rojas
Score – Short Film (Documentary)
Motorcycle Mary – Katya Richardson
Score – Independent Film (Foreign Language)
The Goat Life – A. R. Rahman
Score – Documentary Series (TV/Digital)
Planet Earth III – Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea, and Sara Barone
Score – TV Show/Limited Series (Foreign Language)
Women in Blue (Las Azules) – Lucas Vidal
Score – Video Game (Console & PC)
Delta Force – Johan Söderqvist and Zio
Song – Video Game (Console & PC)
The People’s Cry (Main Theme) from Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
Written by Pinar Toprak and Paul Frommer.
Song/Score – Mobile Video Game
Honor of Kings
Composed by Volker Bertelmann, Matthew Carl Earl, Laurent Courbier, Robbie Say, 2WEI, Zeneth, Henrik Lindström, Martin Landström, and Rasmus Faber.
Music Supervision – TV Show/Limited Series
Fallout – Trygge Toven
Music Supervision – Film
Deadpool & Wolverine – Dave Jordan
Music Supervision – Video Game
Honor of Kings – Jing Zhang, Shuqin Xiao, Corey Huang, Peiyue Lu, and Samuel Siu.
Song/Score – Commercial Advertisement
Ram The Convoy – Emily Bjorke/In the Groove Music
Soundtrack Album
Deadpool & Wolverine – Hollywood Records
Song – Short Film
No Wahala from Alkebulan II
Written by Matt B and Buguma Mark.
Performed by Matt B and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra.
Score – TV/Streamed Movie
The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat – Kathryn Bostic
Music Design – Trailer
American Horror Story: Delicate Part 2 – Fjøra x Nocturn
Main Title – TV Show (Foreign Language)
Hotel Beyrouth – Suad Bushnaq
Music Video
Lainey Wilson – Out of Oklahoma
Live Concert for Visual Media
Olivia Rodrigo: Guts World Tour – Olivia Rodrigo
Exhibitions, Theme Parks, Special Projects
Braveship: The Live Symphonic Spectacular
Composed and produced by Matt Cook.
Additional contributors: Dan Merceruio (Producer), Leslie Ann Jones (Recording Engineer, Mixing Engineer), and Mirusia (Soprano), along with 200+ contributors from over 20 countries representing all seven continents.
Special Recognition – New Media
Bullet Symphony – Live Coding for Everyone – Yang Zhang