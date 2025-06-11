Is it ‘Over’ Between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom? Source Reveals Shocking Details of Their Relationship

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are allegedly facing troubles in their relationship. The sources close to the couple revealed that the tension between the two arose after the musician went under pressure over her poor tour reviews.

Perry and Bloom were first linked in 2016. The duo parted ways for a year in 2017, but got back together, and Bloom popped the big question to Perry in 2019. While the musician said yes, the pair also welcomed their first daughter, Daisy Dove, in 2020.

What did sources reveal about Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s relationship?

Speaking to People Magazine about the strain in Perry and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor’s relationship, an insider shared that the singer was under a lot of pressure. This pressure was followed by the poor reception to her 143 album.

A source close to the couple went on to reveal, “Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album.” They added, “It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension.”

An insider, in conversation with Page Six, also stated that “It’s over” between the celebrities and that the duo is waiting for Perry to return from her Lifetimes tour before they head for the split.

The source also revealed that Bloom flew back to Miami last month amid the tension caused in his personal life.

Meanwhile, Perry, who made her appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, opened up about having the shortest fights with her beau.

Addressing her past breakup with the actor, the musician revealed to the podcast host, “We weren’t really in it from day one. He was because he had just done a huge time of celibacy, and he had set intentions. I was fresh out of a relationship, and I was like, I can’t do this anymore. I need to swim in a different pond, but I had to do a lot of real work.”

In the same month, the Harleys in Hawaii crooner revealed that she and Bloom argue hot and fast. “It’s like, ‘La la la la la, I love you. Alright, let’s move on.’”

The couple previously admitted to turning to couples therapy to keep their relationship together.

