Is Jessica Biel Moving On from Justin Timberlake After DUI Arrest? Source Claims Actress is ‘Having Fun With Her Co-Stars’

Justin Timberlake is left all alone, as per new reports. The singer, who once shared a romantic bond with his wife Jessica Biel, was noticed to be looking worse when he was recently spotted on his world tour.

Meanwhile, a source close to the What Goes Around Comes Around artist opened up to RadarOnline.com, stating that this time, even his wife is not present to support him. "He's down in the dumps and hating life, which anyone can tell by the sad and sorry look of him – and it looks like it's down to Jessica splitting," the insider mentioned.

Talking further about the former boy-bander, 44, who had a performance to deliver in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in March, the source stated that Justin Timberlake's tour has seen a heavy downfall following the trash comments by critics, with many of the fans of the Bye Bye Bye artist being furious over how Timberlake has been only performing tracks from his recently released album Everything I Thought It Was. For those unversed, the album mentioned above was a commercial flop.

It is crucial to know that his wife, actress Jessica Biel, was always present for him previously, the insider revealed; however, she is "too busy" filming her upcoming flick Matchbox.

"Jessica is usually the one he turns to, but she's busy on the set and having fun with her costars," the source stated, while also adding that Justin Timberlake wanted her to come on his tour, but the actress refused.

"She doesn't want to be his nursemaid and listen to him whine all the time," the insider mentioned.

It is essential to know that the couple had been struggling within their 12 years of marriage. Both Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been stressed by rumors of Timbelake's cheating, embarrassing revelations about him in his ex-galpal Britney Spears' 2023 memoir, as well as the recent DUI arrest in Sag Harbor, N.Y., last June.

