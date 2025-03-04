Captain America: Brave New World set to cross Chris Evans’ The First Avenger at box office

The Anthony Mackie led latest installment of the MCU’s Phase 5, Captain America: Brave New World is currently holding its steady run at the US box office. The film is currently performing better than Ant Man and the Wasp: Quantumania at the box office.

Despite the film’s mixed to negative reception among the audience resulting into an underwhleming run, it has successfully maintained its grip at the box office due to no major competition coming with any new Hollywood releases. Judging by its current trends, the film is set to beat Chris Evans’ starrer Captain America: The First Avenger with its worldwide total, the film which introduced Evans as the superhero to the audience.

Captain America: The First Avenger released in 2011 directed by Joe Johnston, co-starring Tommy Lee Jones, Hugo Weaving, Hayley Atwell, Sebastian Stan, Dominic Cooper, Toby Jones and others. The film collected USD 176.65 Million as its domestic gross, with the worldwide total reaching USD 370.56 Million.

Meanwhile for Captain America 4, the domestic collection currently stands at USD 163.7 Million. With no upcoming competition looking to loosen its grip on the box office, the Harrison Ford starrer is expected to touch a cume of USD 195 - 215 Million at the US box office.

As for the worldwide gross, the 2011 film collected USD 370.56 Million globally. Meanwhile, the Anthony Mackie starrer already stands at USD 341.79 Million. Going as per the current trends, breaking the records of The First Avenger doesn’t seem to be too heavy of a task for this superhero film.

The latest Captain America film, Captain America: Brave New World is currently running in theatres near you. The film features Anthony Mackie leading as the new Captain America along with Harrison Ford as the Red Hulk. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

