Where to Stream Mickey 17? Everything You Need To Know About Robert Pattinson's Sci-Fi Thriller
Bong Joon-ho's Mickey 17, starring Robert Pattinson which is running in theatres now will soon be available for streaming. Read on to know the details.
The countdown for Mickey 17 has come to an end as Bong Joon-ho's highly awaited sci-fi movie starring Robert Pattinson has hit the big screens this Friday. Streaming details of the movie are expected to be revealed soon.
Having previously won an Oscar for working on Parasite, Bong once again offers a thought-provoking tale, albeit this time featuring the Twilight sensation in a darkly comedic exploration of cloning and corporate opportunism in space. The film arrived in theatres on March 7th, 2025. Tickets are available for purchase online at the moment.
For those who are looking forward to seeing Mickey 17 from the comfort of their couches, the movie is currently in theaters only. However, it is most likely to be available for streaming on Max soon.
Directed and written by Bong, the sci-fi thriller tracks Mickey Barnes (Pattinson), the disposable laborer who is tasked with hazardous missions at a remote colony. Having defied death to complete a job that would've killed him, Mickey comes back home to realize he's replaced by his latest version—Mickey 18.
Pattinson stars in the titular role while the star-studded ensemble also boasts Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, and Toni Collette. With the movie being a Warner Bros. release, it won't likely be available on Netflix or Hulu.
Mickey 17 will make its way onto Warner Bros.'s own streaming platform, Max (previously HBO Max). Though no streaming release date has been announced yet, Warner Bros. has employed various digital release plans for its latest movies. For instance, Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice premiered on Max three months after its theater launch, whereas Joker: Folie à Deux went digital one month from the time of its release.
Fans who can't wait to watch Robert Pattinson's stellar performance in the Oscar-winning director's masterpiece should rush to the theatres immediately. For those who prefer streaming online, Mickey 17's arrival on Max is worth the wait.
