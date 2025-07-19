Katy Perry Escapes Major Mishap After Her Butterfly-Shaped Prop Malfunctions Mid-Air, Video From Concert Goes Viral

Katy Perry nearly escaped a mid-air mishap during her Lifetimes Tour concert on Friday. The musician was in the middle of crooning her 2013 hit, Roar, as she rode a butterfly prop before stepping onto the stage. Just as Perry was trying to engage with the crowd, the prop visibly had a jerk and was hit by a technical fault.

The fans of Perry took to social media to react to the incident after the clip, captured by one of the attendees, surfaced on the internet. Despite the danger that loomed over the singer, she did not lose her composure.

Fans react to Katy Perry almost falling from her ariel prop

Sharing their reactions to Katy Perry’s mishap during the Lifetimes tour concert, the fans took to social media. One of the users wrote, “Everybody just needs to stay on the stage atp.”

Another one of the fans compared the incident to Beyoncé’s flying vehicle malfunction during the Renaissance World Tour. They wrote, “Beyoncé’s car was strike one, Katy Perry’s butterfly (?) is strike 2, whoever has another one of these flying contraptions gonna have their concertgoers feel the wrath of God’s strike 3.”

A third netizen wrote, “Oh hell nah this is scary af. Get this lady OFF.”

Meanwhile, following the visible dip of the aerial prop, the backstage team was seen rushing back and forth to correct the technical fault that caused it.

As for Perry, she kept her calm throughout the performance. She waved and smiled at the crowd while never missing a note of her song.

The San Francisco mishap hasn’t shaken the pop icon, as she will be headed to Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena next. Katy Perry will perform for the new batch of crowd on July 21.