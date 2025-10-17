Did You Know All Tom Cruise's Ex-Wives Have One Thing in Common? They Were 33 When Divorced

Tom Cruise’s love life has always been a topic of fascination, and a recent social media discussion has highlighted a surprising coincidence. The Hollywood superstar, 63, has been married three times, and fans have noticed that all three of his ex-wives were 33 years old when their marriages ended.

Cruise’s first marriage was to Mimi Rogers in May 1987. The couple separated three years later in 1990. In December 1990, Cruise married Nicole Kidman, and their marriage lasted 11 years before ending in 2001. His third marriage was to Katie Holmes in 2006, with whom he has a daughter, Suri. That marriage ended in divorce six years later in 2012.

Here’s the unusual coincidence that caught everyone’s attention

Internet users have pointed out that Cruise’s ex-wives were all 33 at the time of their divorces. The observation was shared by Uber Facts on X (formerly Twitter), stating, "Tom Cruise divorced all three of his wives when they were 33." This detail has sparked online discussions and even led to some bizarre theories among fans.

Interestingly, the number 33 holds significance in Scientology, the religion Tom Cruise has followed for decades. According to SheKnows, Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard described 33 as “a symbol of the desire to enlighten others and guide them to their destiny.” This connection has added another layer of intrigue to the coincidence, though it remains purely speculative.

Nicole Kidman’s witty remark resurfaces

Nicole Kidman, Cruise’s second wife, made headlines with a memorable statement after their divorce. Appearing on David Letterman’s show in 2001, Kidman was asked how she felt post-separation. She replied with a smirk, “Well, now I can wear high heels,” joking about Cruise’s height, which is around 5’7”. She then added gracefully, “Let’s move on. Now is the time to move on.”

Kidman and Cruise adopted two children during their marriage: Isabella, 32, and Connor, 30. Kidman has since separated from Keith Urban, with whom she shares daughters Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Katie Holmes and Cruise welcomed their daughter Suri just seven months after marrying in 2006. Holmes filed for divorce in 2012, finalizing it in just 11 days, reportedly due to concerns about Suri’s upbringing within Scientology.

