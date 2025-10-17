Did Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Break Up? Mission Impossible Star Falls Out of Love As ‘Spark Had Gone’

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have ended their relationship. According to a report from The Sun, the two actors have decided to bring an end to their dating era after just months. The decision seems to have come easily to the two stars as they focus on their acting careers instead of their interpersonal relationships. The question remains whether the younger actress will continue to be the leading lady in his upcoming film. As of now, the plans remain unchanged on that front.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas close off their relationship chapter and continue as friends

A source aware of the situation between the two stars confirmed in reports that they had recently broken up. “Tom [Cruise] and Ana [de Armas] had a good time together, but their time as a couple has run its course.” Where do they go from here? Well, friendship, of course. The source added, “They are going to remain good friends, but they aren’t dating anymore.”

The two are said to have found out that their brief romance would not be long-term, and since ‘they weren’t going to go the distance,’ they closed the deal on this relationship and decided ‘that they are better off as mates.’

The break up comes quickly after their recent sightings together, including a jet date and many rounds of meals together; however, the couple soon realized that they were not meant for each other. “The spark had gone between them, but they still love each other’s company, and they’ve both been really adult about it,” shared the source.

“She’s already been cast in his next film, so they will continue to work together,” revealed the same insider, addressing her casting in his mystery film Pressure.

After finding common ground to exchange conversation, they hung out together and were spotted holding hands, confirming their romance back in July. Their crazy chemistry landed the 37-year-old a movie deal in the superstar’s upcoming project and that’s the end of it.

