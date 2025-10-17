Watch: Charlie Puth Announces He’s Expecting First Baby With Wife Brooke Sansone in New Music Video

Charlie Puth got very innovative with his latest announcement! For the music video of his song Changes, released on October 16, the singer shared a big update with fans, and it came with a sweet surprise. Brooke Sansone, his wife, was seen in the video alongside the star as they sang about realizing the change in feelings between him and a partner. The end shows them appearing together to drop the baby announcement. This will be the couple’s first child following their marriage in September 2024.

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone are all set to become parents

Charlie Puth is gearing up for fatherhood. The songwriter previously teased the big announcement with a hint, calling it, the "perfect way to bring all of you into the most beautiful, colorful part of my life, which happens to be right now. You will soon know why..." A single from his upcoming fourth full-length album, Whatever's Clever!, Changes will drop alongside the record on March 6, 2026.

The music video shows Brooke Sansone appearing in a special feature, dressed in a red sweater. With her hands on her stomach, she hints at the upcoming miracle in their life. Taking to the announcement, Charlie Puth smiles lightly at his partner and proceeds to place his hands on top of hers, reaffirming the excitement for their pregnancy. The duo can be seen walking out of the clip together, towards a big change in their life.

His wife, Brooke Sanson’s cameo, comes as a big surprise for fans of the singer, who mostly kept his relationship with her out of the public eye. She is a public relations coordinator, aged 26, and has been a true supporter of the singer’s ventures. The couple got married on September 7, 2024, at Puth's family home in Montecito, California. His surprise announcement followed a private dating period and a very small wedding ceremony.

