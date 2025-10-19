New Hollywood OTT Releases This Week: From Kristen Bell’s Rom-Com to Idris Elba’s Thriller, Here’s What to Stream
From romantic comedies and thrillers to emotional dramas, here’s a complete list of new Hollywood OTT releases this week on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and JioHotstar.
As the Diwali season brings people together with snacks, blankets and streaming marathons, several major English-language titles are arriving across OTT platforms this week. From rom-com to high-stakes thriller to workplace drama, here are five releases you won’t want to miss.
Nobody Wants This Season 2
- Cast: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody
- Director: Erin Foster
- Language: English
- Genre: Romantic-Comedy Drama
- Release date: 23 October 2025 on Netflix
In season 2, Joanne and Noah cope with their relationship after their initial whirlwind romance, trying to be a “normal couple” amid doubts and misfortunes. The show attracts viewers with its smart take on love, religion and identity. Season 1 performed very well globally on Netflix, so the continuation promises to draw strong interest. If you haven’t watched season 1 yet, now’s a good time to catch up, then you’ll be ready when October 23 hits.
A House of Dynamite
- Cast: Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso
- Director: Kathryn Bigelow
- Language: English
- Genre: Thriller / High-stakes action drama
- Release date: 24 October 2025 on Netflix
A missile is launched toward the United States and the race is on to stop it before it hits Chicago. The story unfolds in intense real-time fashion. With a heavyweight director and a tense premise, this film is designed for big-screen thrills in the living room. Turn up the volume and grab popcorn, the pacing is rapid and the stakes are high.
The Dream Life of Mr. Kim
- Cast: Ryu Seung-ryong, Myung Se-bin, Cha Kang-yoon
- Director: Jo Hyun-tak
- Language: Korean (with global Netflix release)
- Genre: Comedy-Drama / Workplace self-discovery
- Release date: 25 October 2025 on Netflix
A middle-aged corporate manager loses everything after decades of success, job, family, identity. He then embarks on a journey to rediscover what truly makes him happy. International K-drama fans will appreciate this mix of humor, life-lessons and Korean workplace culture. If you like character-driven stories with emotional depth and some light comedy, this is a good pick for a weekend binge.
Harlan Coben’s Lazarus
- Cast: Sam Claflin, Bill Nighy, Alexandra Roach
- Director: Harlan Coben and Danny Brocklehurst
- Language: English
- Genre: Mystery / Thriller (Psychological)
- Release date: 22 October 2025 on Amazon Prime Video
After the death of his father, forensic psychologist “Laz” (Claflin) returns home and begins investigating his sister’s death from 25 years ago, uncovering disturbing secrets and twisted connections. From the bestselling author Harlan Coben, this is built to attract fans who like intelligent, twist-driven thrillers. Lock in time for this one, as a 6-part limited series, it can be consumed in a single weekend if you’re ready for dark turns.
Tracker
- Cast: Justin Hartley, Jensen Ackles, Fiona Rene
- Director: Ben H. Winters
- Language: English
- Genre: Action / Mystery / Survivalist drama
- Release date: 19 October 2025 on JioHotstar (India)
Colter Shaw (Hartley) is a skilled survivalist and “tracker” who finds missing people in tough environments. In the new season, he is pulled into a case that ties into his own family and underworld connections. For action-fans and those who follow survival thrillers, this is a solid pick, and it’s available in India on JioHotstar. Best enjoyed if you know the character’s back-story, consider catching earlier seasons if you haven’t yet.
