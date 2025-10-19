New Hollywood OTT Releases This Week: From Kristen Bell’s Rom-Com to Idris Elba’s Thriller, Here’s What to Stream

As the Diwali season brings people together with snacks, blankets and streaming marathons, several major English-language titles are arriving across OTT platforms this week. From rom-com to high-stakes thriller to workplace drama, here are five releases you won’t want to miss.

Nobody Wants This Season 2

Cast: Kristen Bell, Adam Brody

Kristen Bell, Adam Brody Director: Erin Foster

Erin Foster Language: English

English Genre: Romantic-Comedy Drama

Romantic-Comedy Drama Release date: 23 October 2025 on Netflix

In season 2, Joanne and Noah cope with their relationship after their initial whirlwind romance, trying to be a “normal couple” amid doubts and misfortunes. The show attracts viewers with its smart take on love, religion and identity. Season 1 performed very well globally on Netflix, so the continuation promises to draw strong interest. If you haven’t watched season 1 yet, now’s a good time to catch up, then you’ll be ready when October 23 hits.

A House of Dynamite

Cast: Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso

Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Gabriel Basso Director: Kathryn Bigelow

Kathryn Bigelow Language: English

English Genre: Thriller / High-stakes action drama

Thriller / High-stakes action drama Release date: 24 October 2025 on Netflix

A missile is launched toward the United States and the race is on to stop it before it hits Chicago. The story unfolds in intense real-time fashion. With a heavyweight director and a tense premise, this film is designed for big-screen thrills in the living room. Turn up the volume and grab popcorn, the pacing is rapid and the stakes are high.

The Dream Life of Mr. Kim

Cast: Ryu Seung-ryong, Myung Se-bin, Cha Kang-yoon

Ryu Seung-ryong, Myung Se-bin, Cha Kang-yoon Director: Jo Hyun-tak

Jo Hyun-tak Language: Korean (with global Netflix release)

Korean (with global Netflix release) Genre: Comedy-Drama / Workplace self-discovery

Comedy-Drama / Workplace self-discovery Release date: 25 October 2025 on Netflix

A middle-aged corporate manager loses everything after decades of success, job, family, identity. He then embarks on a journey to rediscover what truly makes him happy. International K-drama fans will appreciate this mix of humor, life-lessons and Korean workplace culture. If you like character-driven stories with emotional depth and some light comedy, this is a good pick for a weekend binge.

Harlan Coben’s Lazarus

Cast: Sam Claflin, Bill Nighy, Alexandra Roach

Sam Claflin, Bill Nighy, Alexandra Roach Director: Harlan Coben and Danny Brocklehurst

Harlan Coben and Danny Brocklehurst Language: English

English Genre: Mystery / Thriller (Psychological)

Mystery / Thriller (Psychological) Release date: 22 October 2025 on Amazon Prime Video

After the death of his father, forensic psychologist “Laz” (Claflin) returns home and begins investigating his sister’s death from 25 years ago, uncovering disturbing secrets and twisted connections. From the bestselling author Harlan Coben, this is built to attract fans who like intelligent, twist-driven thrillers. Lock in time for this one, as a 6-part limited series, it can be consumed in a single weekend if you’re ready for dark turns.

Tracker

Cast: Justin Hartley, Jensen Ackles, Fiona Rene

Justin Hartley, Jensen Ackles, Fiona Rene Director: Ben H. Winters

Ben H. Winters Language: English

English Genre: Action / Mystery / Survivalist drama

Action / Mystery / Survivalist drama Release date: 19 October 2025 on JioHotstar (India)

Colter Shaw (Hartley) is a skilled survivalist and “tracker” who finds missing people in tough environments. In the new season, he is pulled into a case that ties into his own family and underworld connections. For action-fans and those who follow survival thrillers, this is a solid pick, and it’s available in India on JioHotstar. Best enjoyed if you know the character’s back-story, consider catching earlier seasons if you haven’t yet.

