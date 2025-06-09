‘Lemon Drop Martinis’: Here’s How Hailey Coping Amid Justin Bieber’s Remarks and Breakdown, See Pics

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, who have been married for seven years, are currently grabbing headlines for their alleged trouble in paradise these days. Hours after Justin vented about his 'transactional relationships' on social media, his wife, Hailey, has revealed her summer plans, and the latest post on her Instagram handle is all about that.

Hailey Bieber's Instagram Post About Summer Plans

A while ago, Hailey Bieber took to Instagram to share some glimpses of her summer plans. The post features pictures and videos of the model enjoying her time on the beachside.

The first photo shows Hailey posing for the camera in a black swimsuit against the backdrop of the sea. She is twinning her outfit with a black cowboy hat. The second picture shows a glass of martini kept on the table at a restaurant.

In one of the clips, she is flashing her million-dollar smile while standing on the beach. The collection also features a dessert with 'Proud of you' written on top of it. The post is proof that she is truly a water baby.

The Rhode founder accompanied her post with a caption that reads, "Lemon drop martinis all summer long."

Check out her post here:

Justin Bieber is 'Tired of Transactional Relationships'

This is worth noting that Justin Bieber recently dropped a new post about "being tired of transactional relationships" on Instagram. In his post, the Baby hitmaker added that if he has to do something 'to be loved, it is not love'. He posted this caption along with monochromatic selfies on the platform.

On June 7, Justin also shared some insights, hinting at his state of mind. In his Instagram stories, the 31-year-old singer expressed that he was tired of being told to work "harder" on himself.

All About Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Marriage

After their on-and-off romance, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber exchanged their marital vows in a secret civil ceremony in New York City in September 2018. The couple confirmed their marriage in November of the same year. They had their second wedding ceremony in South Carolina in September 2019. Justin and Hailey welcomed their son, Mark, in August 2024.

