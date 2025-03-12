Machine Gun Kelly Reveals Why Birth Of His And Ex Megan Fox’s Child Will Be A ‘Bittersweet’ Moment

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death which might be triggering for some readers.

Machine Gun Kelly wasn't afraid when he shared his latest social media post, in which he expressed his candid yet vulnerable feelings. The post was about his close friend, Luke Trembath, who reportedly passed away and he also mentioned how this would be a “bittersweet” moment for the birth of his and ex-Megan Fox’s soon-to-be-born baby.

The singer shared the emotional post on Instagram, in which he included multiple pictures and videos where the musician, Trembath, and other individuals shared the same frame.

In the heartfelt caption, the vocalist penned, “crazy…i didn’t even cry this hard when my dad died. i’ve lost a lot of friends, but i’ve never lost a brother.”

He continued that they would not get “another Dingo on this planet. a true rockstar without ever needing to make a song, the most loyal, loud, charismatic, funny, and annoying human i’ve ever had the honor of knowing.”

Machine Gun Kelly further penned how much he would miss his friend and all the things that he did. The musician added that revealing this devastating news to his daughter, Casie, was the most difficult thing for him as she “loved” Trembath a lot.

He expressed feeling like Trembath was “up there” with his new kid, adding, “dressed up in a hilarious costume making them laugh, getting ready to send them down. i couldn’t ask for a more bittersweet birth blessing.” Check out his post and full caption below.

For the unversed, the singer and his ex partner, Megan are expecting their first child together. The couple made headlines when they started dating in 2020, per the reports. Eventually, the couple got engaged and conceived their first child. But as per the reports, there was trouble in paradise and they called it quits in 2024.