What's Next for Meghan Markle After Her Much-Criticized Netflix Venture With Love, Meghan? Find Out

It seems that, despite the criticism Meghan Markle garnered for her show With Love, Meghan, she is determined to move forward and make her mark in the lifestyle space. Her next project, a lifestyle brand called As Ever, is set to launch in collaboration with Netflix in Spring 2025.

According to the brand's website, the collection features eight kitchen products that, in many ways, seem to reflect the Suits star's personal taste.

Among these eight products, three are herbal teas: Herbal Peppermint Tea, Herbal Lemon Ginger Tea, and Herbal Hibiscus Tea.

The collection also includes Raspberry Spread in a specialty canister, reportedly a blend of sweet and tart flavors with mindful packaging. Sounds delicious, doesn't it?

In addition, she has introduced Flower Sprinkles, which can seemingly be added to desserts and other meals to elevate them. But you might find yourself drooling over what’s next!

Meghan has also included a Shortbread Cookie Mix with Flower Sprinkles. This cookie mix, which features the signature flower blend, is a truly creative addition. Another item in the As Ever collection also includes Crepe Mix.

But the list doesn’t end there—the collection features a Limited Edition Wildflower Honeycomb as well, which, as the name suggests, is reportedly honey extracted from wildflowers. The fans can take a look at all the products on the As Ever website.

As for Meghan’s new show, With Love, Meghan, after the release of its episode featuring Mindy Kaling, the show became a hot topic. Many netizens criticized Meghan for correcting her guest, Mindy Kaling, when she referred to her as "Meghan Markle," clarifying that she is now a Sussex.

She further explained, "You have kids, and you go, ‘No, I share my name with my children.’ I didn’t know how meaningful that would be to me, but it just means so much to go, ‘This is our family name.’”