Megan Fox is 'Leaning' on THIS Family Memeber As She Prepares to Welcome Her Baby With MGK; Find Out

Megan Fox is turning to her older sister, Kristi Fox, for support as she prepares to welcome her baby with ex-fiancé Machine Gun Kelly (MGK). Despite their split, MGK reportedly remains committed to being a part of their child's life.

A source close to the situation told Page Six that Megan, 38, has been “leaning heavily” on Kristi, 50, as she awaits the birth of her baby. Unlike her famous sister, Kristi leads a private life and works as a guidance counselor, but she has been by Megan’s side during this significant moment.

Though Megan and MGK, 34, broke up in November 2024—just two weeks after announcing their pregnancy—the rocker, whose real name is Colson Baker, “has every intention” of being involved in their child’s life. The insider revealed, “He and Megan have still been in communication. He loves Megan and wants nothing more than to be a family unit.”

While reports suggest that their conversations have been minimal, they have exchanged texts regarding their child’s future. However, sources indicate that Megan has no plans to rekindle her relationship with MGK. “She’s told him she is done with him for good,” a source told Us Weekly earlier this month.

Fox and MGK were first linked in 2020 after meeting on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, with MGK proposing in January 2022. Their relationship, however, faced repeated ups and downs before officially ending in December 2024.

Megan already shares three children—Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8—with ex-husband Brian Austin Green, whom she was married to from 2010 to 2021. Green recently dismissed MGK’s claims that they are on good terms, calling him out for being disingenuous.

As Megan prepares to welcome her baby, she remains focused on family and moving forward. While MGK hopes to be involved, sources close to the actress insist that her romantic relationship with the rocker is firmly in the past.