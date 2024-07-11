Meghan Trainer Reveals Daryl Sabara and Her Are Moving Into a New House; Shares A Quirky Bathroom Detail

Meghan Trainor and her husband, Daryl Sabara, are planning a unique feature for their new home. During an episode of the Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard podcast, Trainor mentioned that they are preparing to install a bathroom where they can both sit facing each other, which is an unusual design choice they find appealing.

Trainor said, “We’re moving to a new house and the toilet faces this way, and the bidet faces this way. ” She said the bathroom area will be more enclosed, so we will spend more time together. “I want to see him,” she said.

Meghan Trainor addresses critics over peculiar bathroom arrangement in LA home

Meghan Trainor, 30, and her husband, Daryl Sabara, 32, have purchased a 17 million USD house in Los Angeles. Known for their unique bathroom preferences, they plan to install two toilets side by side in their new home, continuing a quirky arrangement they've had in their previous residence.

Trainor responded to critics regarding their unique bathroom arrangement, recalling, “I got destroyed for this. Those people were like, ‘Imagine thinking this was normal?’ I was like, ‘Sorry you don’t know what love is. Get over it.'”

Trainor clarified that they only use the adjacent toilets for urination and not for other personal bathroom needs. She humorously remarked, "The latest one was 'I don’t like him pooping next to me.' I tell him that. I go, 'You know, we’re not supposed to do that. We just pee. We’re not s–tting.' You guys assumed poo, didn’t you?"

Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara came up with the concept of having a double toilet because they often found themselves getting up during the night to attend to their two little kids, Riley, 3, and Barry, 1. This situation led them to the point where they both needed to use the bathroom at the same time.

“Here’s why we did it, because we have young babies, so we’re getting up every hour on the hour, and this dude pees like a girl,” she said. “So I was like, ‘Get out of my way. I have to piss.'”

To lighten the mood, Meghan Trainor, the 2016 Grammy winner, shared a humorous anecdote. She narrated that once, their child needed to pee while she was still on the toilet. She jokingly offered to lift her legs so that her husband, Daryl Sabara, could use the toilet as well, but Sabara declined. Trainor then humorously suggested that he use the shower instead.

About these nighttime bathroom situations, Trainor concluded, “We’re going to pee at the same time in our bowls,” essentially eradicating the problem that arises from overcrowding at night when everyone needs the bathroom.

Meghan Trainor emphasizes comfort with husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor went on to say that as a result of their numerous nighttime bathroom escapades, she had to fix the problem by having two toilets situated in the same bathroom, insisting that it was a perfectly reasonable thing to do in their home, currently known as toilet tumult.

The side-by-side toilets were installed in October 2021, when they were living in their former house in Encino, California. Initially, the feature had been intended to be very useful; however, Trainor later pointed out that she and her partner had only used the facilities jointly once. On social media, she jokingly said they laughed it off and said they would not do it again the following day; however, she later said that as soulmates, they were comfortable sharing bathroom moments with each other.

Meghan Trainor and actor Daryl Sabara began dating in mid-2017 and have been legally married since December 2018, on her birthday. Their humorous and rather peculiar practice of sharing a bathroom is a result of the comfortable friendship they share.

