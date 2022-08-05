New movie release dates: All the upcoming Hollywood movies in 2022

It’s official: 2022 is the year of Hollywood blockbusters. In fact, we are halfway into the year and the new movie release dates just keep coming. When talking about 2022's upcoming movie releases, we cannot help but talk about the most anticipated sequels like Black Panther 2, Shazam! 2, Minions 2 as well as the most anticipated Avatar 2. Apart from these, 2022 will be filled with horror releases like Halloween Ends, The Invitation, and Salem's Lot, and action movies like Bullet Train along with dramas like Harry style’s Don't Worry Darling, and Steven Spielberg's The Fabelmans. 2022 will be huge for the big screen.

With all the influx of new movie release dates for 2022, it is important to keep up that is precisely why you need to go through our extensive guide on new movie release dates in 2022.

New movie release dates 2022

Read to find out all about the dates of release of 2022 movies arriving at theaters, streaming online, or both. Also, if you like to stay updated with Marvel or DC movies we have an extensive list of their release dates as well. Here is a one-stop location for all the upcoming movies releasing in 2022. Scroll on!

New movie release dates: August 2022

Right from action and adventure to horror, August has something in store for everyone. If like to keep up with Hollywood blockbusters, your schedule is going to be tight this August 2022. Here is a list of all the movies all set to release in the August of 2022:

Secret Headquarters (August 12, 2022)

This movie will be a story of a kid who realizes he has a superhero's secret headquarters right in his basement. Yes, superhero headquarters under his home! With cast members like Owen Wilson, Walker Scobell, Grey’s Anatomy star Jesse Williams, Keith L. Williams, Momona Tamada, and Michael Peña, Secret Headquarters is all set to release on August 12, 2022, on Paramount+.

Day Shift (August 12, 2022)

Another movie that will release on the same date as Secret Headquarters is Day Shift. This J. J. Perry’s directorial debut is an American vampire action comedy film. With a star cast like Snoop Dogg, Jamie Foxx, Dave Franco, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Meagan Good, Steve Howey, Karla Souza, and Scott Adkins this movie is all set to be released on August 12, 2022, by Netflix.

Samaritan (August 26, 2022)

August of 2022 is going to witness the release of Julius Avery’s Samaritan. This upcoming American superhero film starring Sylvester Stallone along with Javon Walton, Pilou Asbæk, Dascha Polanco, and Moises Arias will be released on August 26, 2022. The movie will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The complete list of upcoming movies in August 2022

Day Shift [Netflix] – August 12

Secret Headquarters [Paramount+] - August 12

Beast [Cinemas] – August 19

Samaritan [Cinemas] – August 26

The Bride August 26

New Movie Releases: September 2022

From Salem’s Lot to Disney's new Hocus Pocus 2, September of 2022 will be filled with back-to-back movie releases. Here is all you need to know about the latest movies coming up in September 2022 to overflow your watchlist:

The Woman King (September 16, 2022)

This upcoming American historical film is an epic creation by Gina Prince-Bythewood. Based on the real-life story of the Dahomey Amazons, which is an all-female military regiment based in the Kingdom of Dahomey. The movie is set to have one of the biggest premieres at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022. It will release in theatres on September 16, 2022, by Sony Pictures Releasing. With stars like stars Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and John Boyega, this movie will be a big hit.

Don't Worry Darling (September 23, 2022)

Another upcoming American psychological thriller, you should be excited about is Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling. The movie revolves around the story of a 1950s housewife who discovered a disturbing secret. With movie stars like Harry Styles, Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde, Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, and Nick Kroll, this movie is all set to premiere at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. The movie will be released on September 23, 2022, by Warner Bros. Pictures.

The complete list of upcoming movies in September 2022

After Ever Happy - September 7, 2022

Salem's Lot [Cinemas] – September 9

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret – September 16

Distant [Cinemas] – September 16

The Woman King [Cinemas] – September 16

White Bird: A Wonder Story [Cinemas] – September 16

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish [Cinemas] – September 23

Don't Worry Darling [Cinemas] – September 23

Bros [Cinemas] – September 30

Hocus Pocus 2 [Disney+] -September 30th

New Movie Releases: October 2022

From Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam to Julia Robert and George Clooney’s Ticket to paradise, October is supposed to be filled with hits. Here is a list of all the upcoming movies in October 2022 along with their dates of release. Go on!

Halloween Ends (October 14, 2022)

This upcoming American slasher by David Gordon Green is a sequel to Halloween Kills that was released in 2021. It's one of the most awaited and the 13th installment in the Halloween film franchise. With stars like Jamie Lee Curtis, James J Courtney, Andi Matichak, Kyle Richards, and Will Patton, this movie is all set to be released on October 14, 2022, by Universal Pictures.

Black Adam (October 21, 2022)

Another highly awaited superhero film that will be released in October 2022 is DC’s, Black Adam. All the DC and Dwayne Johnson fans are incredibly excited for this upcoming American superhero film. Based on DC Comics this movie is all set to be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. This film will be the 11th DCEU film and will be an interesting spin-off from Shazam! (2019.) With starts like Dwayne Johnson playing the role of Teth-Adam / Black Adam along with To all the boys I have loved before star Noah Centineo, Aldis Hodge, Bodhi Sabongui, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, and Pierce Brosnan, Black Adam is will be released on October 21, 2022.

Ticket to Paradise [Cinemas] – (October 21, 2022)

Another Hollywood rom-com that is going to get a lot of attention in October of 2022 is Ticket to Paradise directed by Ol Parker. With big stars like George Clooney and Julia Roberts, this film will be released by Universal Pictures on October 21, 2022, in the United States.

The complete list of new movie release 2022’s October:

Halloween Ends [Cinemas] – October 14

My Policeman [Cinemas] – October 21

Black Adam [Cinemas] – October 21

Ticket to Paradise [Cinemas] – October 21

New Movie Releases: November 2022

From Margot Robbie’s Amsterdam to the most awaited Black Panther, the month of November 2022 will be a busy month for all Hollywood fans. Read on for a complete list of upcoming movies in November 2022.

Amsterdam (November 4, 2022)

This upcoming mystery comedy film is written, directed, and produced by David O. Russell. This movie features a string of star cast including Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John Washington with Chris Rock, Taylor Swift, Anya Taylor-Joy, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Michael Shannon, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Alessandro Nivola. All set to release on November 4, 2022, by 20th Century Studios, this romantic crime epic is about three friends that are caught up in a shocking but interesting secret plot.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022)

One of the highly awaited marvel movie releases of 2022 is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This upcoming American superhero film is based on the Marvel Comics character called Black Panther. Exclusively produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, this movie is the sequel to 2018’s Black Panther. It is the thirteenth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe also known as MCU. Directed by Ryan Coogler this movie features stars like Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Tenoch Huerta, Angela Bassett, Michaela Coel, and Martin Freeman. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to release on November 11, 2022.

The complete list of upcoming movies in November 2022:

Amsterdam [Cinemas] – November 4

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever [Cinemas] – November 11

Spellbound [Apple TV Plus] – November 11

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile [Cinemas] – November 18

She Said [Cinemas] – November 18

The Fabelmans [Cinemas] – November 23

Strange World [Cinemas] – November 23

Creed 3 [Cinemas] – November 23

Disenchanted [Disney Plus] – November 24

New Movie Releases: December 2022

The year 2022 will end with a bang with all the big releases in December 2022. With movies like Matilda, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie starrer Babylon, Avatar 2, and so many more, the December of 2022 is going to keep you busy. Here is a list of all the upcoming blockbusters all set to release in the December of 2022:

Matilda (16 December 2022)

Matilda the Musical or Matilda is an upcoming musical comedy-drama based on the 1988 children's novel by Roald Dahl also known as Matilda. This fantasy film was directed by Matthew Warchu and written by Dennis Kelly. With stars like Alisha Weir, Emma Thompson, Stephen Graham, Lashana Lynch, Andrea Riseborough, and Sindhu Vee star, this movie features a story of a young girl who has an extraordinary sharp mind and grand imagination.

Matilda is all set to have its world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on the 5the of October 2022. It will be released on the 16th of December 2022 by Netflix.

Avatar 2 (December 16, 2022)

Avatar 2 or Avatar: The Way of Water is another American epic film everyone has been desperately waiting for. This science-fiction film directed by none other than James Cameron will be the second film in Cameron's Avatar franchise. The first, Avatar was released in 2009. The old Cast members like Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Joel Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Stephen Lang, and Matt Gerald will be seen again along with new cast members like Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, Cliff Curtis, Jemaine Clement, Edie Falco, and Michelle Yeoh. Sigourney Weaver will also be seen but in a different role. The expected releases of Avatar 3 are in 2024, Avatar 4 in 2026, and Avatar 5 in 2028. While the film has been subjected to repeated delays, this time it is all set to release on December 16, 2022.

Shazam: Fury of the Gods (December 16, 2022)

Another strongly anticipated movie is DC’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods. This upcoming American superhero is based on the DC Comics character Shazam. Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, this movie will be a sequel to Shazam! (2019.) It will be the 12th film in the DC Extended Universe also known as DCEU. Directed by David F. Sandberg this movie is all set to be released on December 21, 2022, in the US.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody (Dec. 23, 2022)

This upcoming American biographical musical drama is based on the life of American pop sensation Whitney Houston. Directed by Kasi Lemmons and starring Naomi Ackie, Ashton Sanders, and Stanley Tucci this movie will be released in the US on December 21, 2022, by Sony Pictures Releasing.

Babylon (Dec. 23, 2022)

This American drama film is written as well as directed by Damien Chazelle. It is a period film set in the 1920s right when Hollywood was experiencing the transition from silent films to talkies. With big stars like Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, this film by Paramount Pictures will be released on December 25, 2022. 2022 will definitely have a Merry Christmas!

An extensive list of new movie releases 2022 in December:

Violent Night [Cinemas] – December 2

Avatar 2 [Cinemas] – December 16

Shazam 2 [Cinemas] – December 21

I Wanna Dance With Somebody [Cinemas] – December 23

Babylon [Cinemas, limited release] – December 25

A bonus list of 98 new movies all set to release in 2022-23:

Here is an extensive list of all the movies all set released in 2022 and 2023 along with the dates. Read on to find out which new movie release you’re the most excited for.

11 August 2022

Laal Singh Chaddha (2022)

12 August 2022

Fall (2022)

Emily the Criminal (2022)

Mack & Rita (2022)

Summering (2022)

18 August 2022

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (2022)

19 August 2022

Beast (2022)

The Legend of Molly Johnson (2021)

The Immaculate Room (2022)

26 August 2022

The Invitation (2022)

31 August 2022

Three Thousand Years of Longing (2022)

02 September 2022

Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. (2022)

Burial (2022)

07 September 2022

After Ever Happy (2022)

08 September 2022

Medieval (2022)

09 September 2022

Barbarian (2022)

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva (2022)

13 September 2022

Clerks III (2022)

14 September 2022

The Retaliators (2021)

16 September 2022

Pearl (2022)

The Woman King (2022)

Moonage Daydream (2022)

The Silent Twins (2022)

23 September 2022

Don't Worry Darling (2022)

The Railway Children Return (2022)

30 September 2022

Smile (2022)

Bros (2022)

Vesper (2022)

01 October 2022

Syndrome K (2021)

07 October 2022

TÁR (2022)

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (2022)

14 October 2022

Till (2022)

Halloween Ends (2022)

Decision to Leave (2022)

White Bird: A Wonder Story (2022)

15 October 2022

MK Ultra (2022)

21 October 2022

Black Adam (2022)

The Banshees of Inisherin (2022)

My Policeman (2022)

Ticket to Paradise (2022)

28 October 2022

Prey for the Devil (2022)

02 November 2022

The Monkey King: The Legend Begins (2022)

04 November 2022

Amsterdam (2022)

Dear Zoe (2022)

A Christmas Story Christmas (2022)

Eye See You (2002)

11 November 2022

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022)

Armageddon Time (2022)

18 November 2022

The Menu (2022)

She Said (2022)

23 November 2022

The Fabelmans (2022)

Strange World (2022)

Devotion (2022)

02 December 2022

Violent Night (2022)

09 December 2022

Empire of Light (2022)

14 December 2022

A Man Called Otto (2022)

16 December 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

21 December 2022

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2022)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (2022)

I Wanna Dance with Somebody (2022)

06 January 2023

Babylon (2022)

13 January 2023

Kraven the Hunter (2023)

M3GAN (2023)

27 January 2023

Last Voyage of the Demeter (2023)

03 February 2023

Knock at the Cabin (2023)

10 February 2023

It’s All Coming Back to Me (2023)

17 February 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023)

24 February 2023

Coc aine Bear (2023) 03 March 2023

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves (2023)

Creed III (2023)

10 March 2023

Haunted Mansion (2023)

17 March 2023

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023)

24 March 2023

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

31 March 2023

Scream 6 (2023)

07 April 2023

Untitled Super Mario Project (2023)

The Pope's Exorcist (2023)

14 April 2023

Renfield (2023)

21 April 2023

Salem's Lot (2023)

28 April 2023

65 (2023)

05 May 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

19 May 2023

Fast X (2023)

26 May 2023

The Little Mermaid (2023)

02 June 2023

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

09 June 2023

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts (2023)

10 June 2023

The Marvels (2023)

16 June 2023

Elemental (2023)

No Hard Feelings (2023)

23 June 2023

The Flash (2023)

Madame Web (2023)

30 June 2023

Indiana Jones 5 (2023)

07 July 2023

Insidious 5 (2023)

14 July 2023

Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One (2023)

21 July 2023

Oppenheimer (2023)

Barbie (2023)

04 August 2023

The Meg 2: The Trench (2023)

An extensive list of new movie release dates for Marvel movies and shows:

"I Am Groot" Shorts (Disney+, August 10, 2022)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+, August 17, 2022)

Untitled Halloween Special (Disney+, 2022)

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (November 11, 2022)

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special (Disney+, 2022)

What If...? Season 2 (Disney+, Early 2023)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (February 17, 2023)

Secret Invasion (Spring 2023)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023)

Echo (Summer 2023)

Loki: Season 2 (Summer 2023)

The Marvels (July 28, 2023)

Blade (November 3, 2023)

Ironheart (Fall 2023)

Agatha: Coven of Chaos (Winter 2023/24)

Daredevil: Born Again (Spring 2024)

Captain America: New World Order (May 3, 2024)

Thunderbolts (July 26, 2024)

X-Men '97 (Disney+, Fall 2023)

Spider-Man: Freshman Year (Disney+, 2024)

Fantastic Four (November 8, 2024)

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty (May 2, 2025)

Avengers: Secret Wars (November 7, 2025)

Live-Action Spider-Man Sequels (Dates TBD)

Deadpool 3 (Date TBD)

Armor Wars (Disney+, Date TBD)

Wakanda Series (Disney+, Date TBD)

Marvel Zombies (Disney+, Date TBD)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings 2 (Date TBD)

Wonder Man (Date TBD)

An extensive list of new movie release dates for DC movies and TV shows:

The Sandman TV Series (August 5, 2022)

Black Adam (October 21, 2022)

Pennyworth Season 3 (Fall 2022)

Shazam! Fury of the Gods (December 21, 2022)

Titans Season 4 (Likely 2022)

Doom Patrol Season 4 (Likely 2022)

The Arrowverse TV Series (2021-2022 Seasons)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (March 17, 2023)

The Flash (June 23, 2023)

Blue Beetle (August 18, 2023)

Peacemaker Season 2 (Likely 2023)

Joker: Folie à Deux (October 4, 2024)

The Batman 2 (In Development)

Wonder Woman 3 (In Development)

Gotham PD/Arkham TV Series (In Development)

Penguin TV Series (In Development)

Superman TV Series/Movie (In Development)

Green Lantern Corps TV Series (In Development)

Justice League Dark TV Series/Movie (In Development)

Constantine TV Series (In Development)

Madame X TV Series (In Development)

Zatanna (In Development)

Hourman (In Development)

Static Shock (In Development)

Gotham Knights TV Series (In Development)

Aqualad Series (In Development)

Dead Boy Detectives (In Development)

Amanda Waller Series (In Development)

Batgirl (Cancelled)

Supergirl (Status Unknown)

With the huge influx of new movie release dates that are coming up in 2022 and 2023, it is only natural to get excited. 2022 will definitely be a big year for all the film fanatics. Stay tuned for more updates on all new movie releases on Netflix, Amazon prime video, and in theatres.

