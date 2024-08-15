Savannah Chrisley Opens Up About Disorienting Dreams of Her Mom

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s daughter, Savannah Chrisley, is trying to manage her expectations as her parents face legal issues. On the August 13 episode of her Unlocked podcast, the 27-year-old star of Chrisley Knows Best discussed her emotional journey. She shared that she has had vivid dreams of her 51-year-old mother, Julie, coming home, which leave her confused in the morning.

Savannah admitted she is holding onto hope for a positive outcome but is also preparing for a negative result due to the family's past legal troubles. “I prepare myself for the worst, and anything better than that is good news,” she said, trying to manage her expectations.

In 2019, Todd and Julie Chrisley, along with their accountant, were accused of embezzling $30 million and declaring bankruptcy to avoid repayment. Despite denying involvement, they were found guilty in 2022 on twelve counts.

Todd and Julie began serving their 19-year sentences in January 2023, but their sentences were reduced in September 2023. Todd, initially sentenced to twelve years, is now expected to be released in 2032.

In June, the family achieved a legal victory when Julie Chrisley’s seven-year tax evasion conviction was overturned. Federal judges ruled that her case lacked sufficient evidence. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the convictions of Julie, Todd, and their accountant Peter Tarantino but found that the trial judge had overestimated Julie’s penalties.

Advertisement

The ruling confirmed that Julie was liable for the bank fraud scheme starting in 2006 but found no proof of her involvement before 2007. Julie’s resentencing is scheduled for September 25.

ALSO READ: ‘It’s A Real Discovery’: The Umbrella Academy Star Justin H Min On His Character’s Original Death

Savannah Chrisley has openly shared her hopes for her mother Julie’s return home, expressing that it would greatly improve her life. On her podcast, she discussed her dream of Julie coming home and the positive impact it would have.

Despite the challenges posed by her parents' imprisonment, Savannah remains determined to fight for justice and hold those involved accountable. In the August 13 podcast episode, she vowed to continue advocating for her family and navigating their difficult circumstances.

Reflecting on turning 27, Savannah acknowledged that her parents' legal battles have become a new normal but remains hopeful for their return. She shared her goals for the year, including bringing her parents home and making meaningful change.

Savannah has been working with lawyers and other groups to launch initiatives she’s passionate about. She also expressed a desire for her 27th year to focus on personal growth and rebuilding, emphasizing the importance of giving herself grace and not feeling pressured to achieve everything at once.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘Great BDay Morning': Hoda Kotb Offers Glimpse Of Her 60th Birthday Celebrations; See HERE