Scarlett Johansson Admits Dating Non-Actors Led to Jealousy: 'They Didn’t Get My On-Screen...'

Scarlett Johansson is opening up about how dating men outside the entertainment industry brought unique challenges, including jealousy over her on-screen relationships.

In a new conversation with Stranger Things and Thunderbolts actor David Harbour, published in Interview magazine on Tuesday, June 10, Johansson shared why she’s mostly dated people within Hollywood. The actress stated that her past serious relationships with non-actors had made it difficult for her partners to fully understand the nature of her work.

“I’ve had serious relationships with people that were not in the industry, and I found one of the challenges was that the person had no idea of what I needed to do my job,” Johansson told Harbour. “Obviously, if I was dating an oncologist, I wouldn’t know what they needed to do for their job. But it’s not so abstract.”

Johansson, who is married to Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost, said that dating someone in the same field helps build a better understanding. She shares a 3-year-old son, Cosmo, with Jost, and has a 10-year-old daughter, Rose, from her previous marriage to French journalist Romain Dauriac.

Why is it hard to date outside the industry?

Scarlett Johansson shared that romantic jealousy often came up when her partner wasn’t familiar with the way actors work. “I also think it’s easy to create a lot of jealousy when a person is not involved in the industry, because actors by nature are very free-spirited and they create very intimate relationships with people at work,” she said.

She added that they can be loyal to a partner and also very engaged in all the other kinds of relationships. She said it can be a blurry line for some people.

Another factor, she stated, was fame itself. She said that having a relationship with the public can be a complicated thing for people outside the industry to understand.

The actress also discussed her work habits, stating that she tends to become more private while filming. She mentioned to Harbour that she’s quite hermetic during projects and prefers sticking to a routine. When staying in a town, she enjoys going to the same small restaurant and movie theater, preferring to avoid too much variation in her daily life.

