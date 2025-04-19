Sex Life Costars Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi Breakup After 5 Years of Dating: Report

Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi’s sizzling chemistry on Sex/Life translated into real life, as they began dating while filming the Netflix series. After five years of dating, the duo has reportedly called it quits, according to Page Six. The alleged split comes two months after Shahi made a rare comment about their relationship.

Advertisement

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in February, the actress revealed why she’d like to professionally collaborate with Demos again after Sex/Life. “We’re open. We’ve definitely looked at other projects. Nothing has felt right so far,” she said at the time.

Shahi admitted that meeting Demos on set helped build a natural chemistry between them. “And because we are in a relationship, it’s impossible to lie. I can’t look at him and fake a line. He can’t look at me and do the same,” she added.

The actress also shared that their zero-tolerance policy for nonsense helped them develop a great working relationship. In 2020, the couple met on the set of Sex/Life, shortly after Shahi had separated from her then-husband, Steve Howey.

Howey and Shahi were married for 11 years and share three kids. In 2023, when the actress appeared on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, she revealed that their marriage started to crumble around the time their first child was born.

Advertisement

Including their time dating, the duo courted each other for 18 years. “That’s not a failure. That was a long time. But the last 10 years, we really did struggle,” Shahi said about her marriage. She recalled that their dynamic had drastically changed once they became parents.

As for her romance with Demos, she recalled that it wasn’t instant. Over time, she got to know him and realized that their values aligned. Eventually, Demos felt like the man she had wanted all her life, and their relationship began.

Their rumored split has yet to be confirmed by the couple.