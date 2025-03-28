Box Office: Snow White drops again after a modest Tuesday Discount Day surge; Crosses USD 50M domestically

Snow White never gained traction at the box office, but Tuesday Discount Day did provide the disappointing Disney tentpole a little relief compared to Monday, when the film grossed USD 2.6 million, crashing 74 percent from Sunday. On Tuesday, when ticket prices were lower, audiences showed Snow White some respect and helped it gross USD 3.9 million. On Wednesday, the viewers took their scarce love back, and the outing could only rake in USD 2.1 million—its lowest yet.

Here’s how Snow White’s 48 percent drop following Discount Tuesday fares against Maleficent 2, Dumbo, Jungle Cruise, and Wonka. The Angelina Jolie starrer grossed USD 1.9 million on its first Wednesday, marking a 53 percent drop from Discount Tuesday. Tim Burton’s Dumbo made USD 2.4 million with a 49.3 percent decline. Jungle Cruise earned USD 3.3 million with a 28.8 percent wane, and Timothée Chalamet and Hugh Grant’s Wonka raked in USD 4.4 million with a 25.7 percent dip.

On Wednesday, Snow White hit the USD 50 million mark in the domestic market—a milestone the film was supposed to reach in its opening weekend.

For those unversed, the movie stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot as the titular Disney princess and her evil stepmother, respectively. The two stars are being attributed as the biggest reasons for the film’s failure.

First of all, Zegler made fun of the original 1937 iteration of the classic Mouse House tale, which didn’t sit right with fans. Her casting for the role was denounced by them anyway, so her calling the original film "weird" only added fuel to the fire. Gadot, meanwhile, openly expressed her Zionist views when the film was in production, which triggered audiences to cancel her as well.

Things are not looking pretty for Snow White currently, as the film is struggling even to break even theatrically. It was made on a USD 250 million budget, and this does not include marketing costs.

Notably, Snow White will face competition from another family offering next weekend—Warner Bros.’ A Minecraft Movie. The Jason Momoa, Jack Black, Emma Myers, and Jennifer Coolidge starrer is projected to gross USD 55 to 75 million in its opening weekend. If the numbers manifest, it’s game over for Snow White.

Have you watched the film in theaters yet, or are you favoring A Minecraft Movie over it? Do let us know!