Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Fuel Dating Rumors With Helicopter Date; Know All Details of High-Profile Outing

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have once again sparked romance rumors. The pair was recently seen arriving via helicopter at the London Heliport, as shown in photos published by PEOPLE on March 15, 2025.

Reportedly spotted on the evening of March 14, the Mission: Impossible star and Ana de Armas kept it casual as they stepped out for a relaxed outing.

According to a US report, Tom Cruise was dressed in black jeans and a brown button-down shirt, while War Dogs actress Ana de Armas opted for a white T-shirt, jeans, and white sneakers layered under a black trench coat.

The two were seen sharing a laugh while chatting with the Heliport staff. However, neither Tom Cruise nor Ana de Armas have confirmed any romantic involvement.

This sighting comes nearly a month after they were spotted together over Valentine’s Day weekend. On February 13, the duo was photographed in London’s Soho area, carrying takeout bags and even posing for pictures with fans.

Soon after the photos were published, Ana de Armas was asked about her time with Tom Cruise and their relationship during an outing in Madrid. However, the actress declined to label their relationship and did not clarify whether it was personal or work-related. This interaction was captured in a video posted by Europa Press, a Spanish news agency, on February 17, 2025.

Notably, Ana de Armas was also spotted the same day with Manuel Anido Cuesta, the stepson of Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez. The two have been seen together multiple times over the past few months, though the nature of their relationship remains unclear.