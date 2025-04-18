Vanessa Hudgens Gets Nostalgic As She Shares Throwback Video With Ex Zac Efron From High School Musical Days: 'Such a Moment...'

Vanessa Hudgens recently took fans on a trip down memory lane by sharing a clip of her 2007 music video Say OK on her Instagram Stories. The video, which also features her former co-star and ex-boyfriend Zac Efron, quickly got the attention of fans who grew up watching High School Musical on Disney Channel.

The clip originally came from an Instagram post by @velvetcoke, showing pop icons from the 2000s era. Hudgens reposted it on her story with a simple comment on the hairstyle, writing, "The side bang was such a moment in time."

While Hudgens didn’t say much in her post, the video itself was enough to spark strong reactions. For many, including fans who grew up watching Disney Channel, the video is a reminder of a pop culture moment that still holds meaning.

Hudgens and Efron’s onscreen romance as Gabriella and Troy and their real-life relationship were at the center of Disney stardom during the 2000s and early 2010s.

The throwback, though brief, brought back fond memories of High School Musical and the early careers of both stars. The movies can still be streamed on Disney+.

It’s been about 15 years since Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron broke up, and since then, both have taken different paths. They rarely speak about each other in interviews or public posts. Still, their time together remains a standout moment in Disney Channel history.

Hudgens, who welcomed her first child with husband Cole Tucker last year, is now gearing up to work on The Black Kaiser, a movie based on the Dark Horse graphic novel Polar by Victor Santos.

Meanwhile, Efron continues to stay active in Hollywood with recent roles in Ricky Stanicky, A Family Affair, and The Iron Claw. This year, he also made a guest appearance in the 2025 TV show The Studio.

