Snow White Controversy: Rachel Zegler Claps Back People Trolling Her Performance in Spain Amid Disney's Live-Action Movie; See Here

Rachel Zegler isn't having any of it when it comes to online backlash about Disney's new live-action Snow White. The 23-year-old actress, who plays the legendary princess, replied to one of her Twitter followers who mocked her singing.

During a promotional performance in Segovia, Spain at the Alcázar de Segovia, the same castle that had inspired Disney's first 1937 animated feature film, Zegler performed Waiting on a Wish. Disney posted a preview of Zegler singing on Instagram, but the post elicited divided responses.

A critic asked why Disney had not hired a soprano to play the role. Disney captioned, "Check out a sneak peek of Rachel Zegler performing ‘Waiting on a Wish’ in front of Alcázar de Segovia Castle in Spain, the same castle that inspired the 1937 animated film."

The social media user commented under the clip, "NO thanks. Disney [was it] so difficult to cast a soprano ???"

Zegler responded to the comment writing, "i am a soprano! west side story is now streaming on disney+!"

Though criticized, Zegler was enthused about the event. On her own account, she took to Instagram where she shared some behind-the-scenes shots and footage from Spain. She called it an "amazing" experience and was pleased to be reuniting with director Marc Webb, and experiencing local food.

"What an amazing couple of days! from performing ‘waiting on a wish’ in front of alcázar de segovia, to reuniting with our fearless director marc webb, and meeting all of the loveliest little princesses and knights, i am overflowing with love (and paella)," Zegler captioned her Instagram post.

Zegler has been criticized continuously since her 2021 casting, with the remarks made by her on the original Snow White being the spearhead. In a 2022 Extra interview, she labeled the original film's depiction of Snow White's romance as "weird," adding that her story in the new adaptation would be more about her life than a love story.

"There’s a big focus on her love story with a guy who literally stalks her. Weird. Weird. So we didn’t do that this time," Zegler said at that time. A Page Six source claimed that the studio requested Zegler and her team to dial back her social media activity, but she has not stopped speaking out.

Rachel Zegler, Andrew Burnap, and Gal Gadot star in Disney's Snow White releasing March 21, 2025.