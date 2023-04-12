Notti Osama: What happened to the rapper at Manhattan subway station?

Ethan Reyes, who went by the name Notti Osama, was involved in an unfortunate incident and lost his life last year. Continue reading to know who he was, what exactly happened, who was charged, and what the last update about the unfortunate tale is.

Who was Notti Osama?

Osama was a 14-year-old drill rapper from Yonkers, New York. He was the youngest of six children and his brother DD Osama paid tribute to him on social media after the news of his death broke out. Osama, whose birth name is Ethan Reyes, had moved with his family from Harlem to Young Avenue in Yonkers. Drill rapping is a genre of rapping that involves insulting and taunting rivals which might be the reason he got into a fight.

What happened to Notti Osama?

Osama was stabbed to death after a fight at a Manhattan subway station on July 9, 2022. As per reports, the 14-year-old got into a scuffle with a 15-year-old rival at 3 pm that day at the station. Even though the reason behind the fight hasn't been revealed, the teenagers clearly had beef with one another. Police found a knife and a broomstick at the scene of the crime and revealed that the incident was caught on camera. After the unfortunate stabbing incident, Osama passed away at Mount Sinai Morningside Hospital.

Explained: Notti Osama stabbing incident

According to reports, Osama and two of his friends were walking in Hamilton Heights when they spotted Martinez. Osama grabbed a broom and followed the accused into the subway station. They cornered him and hit him with the broom after which Martinez took out a knife and stabbed Osama in the abdomen. The police found Osama bleeding from the stomach, and even though he was rushed to the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

Police found a knife and broomstick at the scene of the crime, and the camera footage helped the officials in identifying the assailant. The street fight that escalated into the unfortunate stabbing and murder caused a wave of shock and sadness among people as they grieved the life of a teenager who was just beginning to start his career in rap.

Who was charged for Notti Osama's murder?

Cops arrested the 15-year-old accused named Kelvin Martinez and charged him with first-degree manslaughter and criminal possession. He was initially accused of second-degree murder but the charges were changed when it was revealed that Osama cornered Martinez and threatened him with a broomstick. He was taken to the New York Presbyterian Hospital and his stab wounds were treated.

According to the Manhattan District Attorney's office, Osama and Martinez were "associates of rival gangs." In a released statement, MTA NYC transit president Richard Davey said, "We thank NYPD detectives, with whom we cooperated, for the rapid arrest of a suspect." He added, "That he and the victim are said to have known each other further underscores this senseless nature of this tragic incident."

Family's reaction to Notti Osama's death

Meanwhile, Osama's brother DD Osama, who is also a drill rapper, appeared on the TikTok channel What NYC Sounds Like and spoke about his loss. "I was still thinking 'What if I stayed?' If I just stayed with him more time, he would really be here today. If I was there in the scene, he would be here today."

"He just got caught up in the street life type sh*t. He just so happened to take a route in a style of music that ends up with art turning into violence. He would've taken a route of a pop singer or any other style of art or music, he would've been super successful. Just so happens his style of music that he chose to do ended up reciprocating violence," Osama's cousin Kelvin Ventura said about the rapper.

"His music was just something he always wanted to do. Ever since I can remember they would entertain us, him and his other brother would entertain us at Christmas parties, singing and dancing and performing. He was an entertainer, he liked music and dancing and entertaining was his life." Lily Ortega, another cousin of Osama, said, "He was a very happy kid. He was very loving. He loved spending time with his family. It makes us feel happy because you can tell people really loved him for who he was."

Update regarding the stabbing incident

In October 2022, the Manhattan District Attorney's office confirmed that all charges in the case had been dropped by them because the prosecutors could not deny that Martinez had acted in self-defense. A spokeswoman said that the 15-year-old was defending himself when he used his knife against Osama and since this cannot be denied, the charges were officially dropped. The decision was taken on the basis of witness interviews and video surveillance, she proceeded to confirm.

