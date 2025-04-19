Who Was Clodagh Rodgers? Eurovision Legend, Singer, and TV Star Passes Away at 78

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of an individual's death.

Clodagh Rodgers, the legendary Northern Irish singer, passed away at 78 after three years of illness on Friday, April 18. Her son, Sam Sorbie, confirmed the news on social media. In his Facebook post, Sorbie penned a heartfelt note for his late mother and the Eurovision legend.

“Mum has lived an incredible life, full of love and happiness,” he wrote. Sorbie added that she dedicated her life to a fantastic career performing and traveling the world. But at the same time, she was a doting mother to her two sons and “the rock” of the family.

“Life will not be the same without Mum, but she will finally be at peace now with dad, nanny and pappa,” he added before revealing that Rodgers took her last breath while being surrounded by her family in Cobham.

The singer had participated in the long-running competition, Eurovision, in 1971 and finished fourth in the race. She scored 98 points and lost to Monaco, with Séverine scoring 128 points for the song Un banc, un arbre, une rue. Nevertheless, Rodgers’ performance was monumental.

The contest was held in Dublin during a tense period of conflict between Northern Ireland and the UK. The BBC reportedly feared the audience’s reaction to an English act on an Irish stage. However, Rodgers fearlessly performed and received death threats from the IRA in the aftermath.

Despite the controversy, the song became popular and landed her in fourth position. Her performance of Jack In The Box secured fourth position in the UK charts at the time. The song also became the biggest song in her discography.

Rodgers’ other hit songs included Come Back, Shake Me and Goodnight Midnight, among others. However, she retired from music shortly after the birth of her son. In her remarkable career, she had made brief appearances on TV shows and even hosted one herself, called The Clodagh Rodgers Show, on Irish channels.