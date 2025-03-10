Harry Potter and Doctor Who Star Simon Fisher-Becker Passes Away at 63

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Actor Simon Fisher-Becker, known for his roles in Harry Potter and Doctor Who, has died at the age of 63. His agent, Kim Barry of Jaffrey Management, confirmed the news on Sunday. Fisher-Becker’s husband, Tony, also announced his passing in a Facebook post.

“Hello everyone. This is Tony, Simon’s husband,” he wrote. “I have some very sad news. At 2:50 this afternoon Simon passed away.” He added that he would keep Fisher-Becker’s social media account open for the time being.

Fisher-Becker was best known for playing the Fat Friar in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone (titled Sorcerer’s Stone in the U.S.). His character was the ghost of Hufflepuff House in the first film of the popular franchise.

Advertisement

He also had a recurring role in Doctor Who as Dorium Maldovar, a black market dealer who appeared in Seasons 5 and 6 alongside Matt Smith’s Doctor. He later reprised this role in the podcast series Doctor Who: The Eleventh Doctor Chronicles and Jenny, The Doctor’s Daughter.

Kim Barry, Fisher-Becker’s agent, shared a heartfelt tribute, calling him a close friend of 15 years. “Today I lost not only a client in Simon Fisher-Becker, but a close personal friend,” Barry told Metro. “I shall never forget the phone call I made to him when he was offered the part of Dorium Moldovar in BBC’s Doctor Who.”

Advertisement

Barry described Fisher-Becker as a talented writer, raconteur, and public speaker. She said he had been a great help to her and was always kind, gracious, and interested in others. She also shared her condolences to his husband Tony, his family, and his many fans.

Beyond Harry Potter and Doctor Who, Fisher-Becker had a successful career in British television and film. He appeared in BBC’s comedy Puppy Love and made guest appearances in classic shows like One Foot in the Grave, The Bill, Love Soup, and Afterlife.