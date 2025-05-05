Box Office: The Accountant 2 becomes Amazon MGM's 2nd biggest theatrical outing after Red One

A recent R-rated action thriller from Hollywood, The Accountant 2, hit theaters across the United States on April 25, 2025. The film is helmed by Gavin O’Connor and is led by Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal. This sequel to the 2016 release The Accountant is running in its second week at the box office.

While the film opened to majorly positive reviews from the audience, it has not proven to be a considerable box office success till now. It has recently raced past its second 3-day weekend at the box office for a gross of USD 9.5 million, over a 61 percent drop from its first weekend. Memorably, its 2016 prequel had experienced a second weekend gross of USD 13.6 million, and standing lower than The Accountant shows signs of worry for this sequel.

Even after these worrisome signs, The Accountant 2 has shown the second-best second Friday gross for Amazon MGM, only under Red One’s second Friday cume of USD 13.2 million. This Ben Affleck starrer has grossed USD 54.4 million till now at the worldwide box office, out of which the US box office shows a significant contribution worth USD 41.2 million.

With its current trend at the box office, The Accountant 2 is expected to end its run at the US box office with a gross of around USD 60 - 70 million, lower than its cost of USD 80 million. This final gross would put the film at a disappointingly lower standing than its prequel.

The 2016 release The Accountant had grossed USD 86.3 million at the US box office, contributing to a worldwide gross of USD 155.2 million. This resulting box office collection came despite the mixed to negative reviews the action-thriller had faced back then, resulting in a worse reception than its sequel.

Followed by The Accountant 2, Ben Affleck would be next seen in RIP, a crime thriller alongside Matt Damon, set to release later this year. This lineup is further followed by another crime thriller, Animals, which is yet to be officially announced. As for Jon Bernthal, the actor would be starring in Christopher Nolan’s next The Odyssey.

