Jennifer Lopez Isn’t Letting Ben Affleck Split Rumors Dim Her Glow; Actress Lives Out Beach Dreams in New Update

Jennifer Lopez is entering her glow era. The 55-year-old singer and actress shared a radiant beach video on Sunday, declaring she finally feels “free”—months after her reported divorce from Ben Affleck.

In the Instagram Stories clip, JLo spins joyfully on a white-sand beach in the Dominican Republic. Dressed in a blush pink bikini top and flowing skirt, she celebrates Mother's Day under billowing clouds.

The update comes on the heels of her wrapping Office Romance, a rom-com with Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein.

But her personal life is still making headlines. Jennifer and Ben just slashed $8 million off the asking price of their $68 million Bel Air mansion, which they bought in May 2023 for around $60.8 million.

The home has sat on the market since July 2024, reportedly overpriced. Rising insurance costs in wildfire-prone Beverly Hills have made it even harder to sell, with estimates hitting $500,000 a year.

Sources claim Ben is eager to move on, pushing for the price cut. Jennifer allegedly hesitated, hoping for a better deal. But she eventually agreed.

TMZ previously reported that a $64 million offer fell through after a buyer backed out due to a family emergency. Real estate insiders have called the original price too steep for today’s market.

Meanwhile, JLo isn’t just dancing on beaches. She’s also promoting her brand, JLo Beauty. A new Fresh and Flawless Skincare Kit launched for Mother’s Day, featuring six glow-boosting formulas and three free gifts.

Despite the whispers and headlines, Jennifer Lopez seems unfazed. With new projects, beachside joy, and business ventures blooming, she’s rewriting her own post-Ben chapter—on her own terms.

