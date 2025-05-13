Jennifer Lopez Isn’t Letting Ben Affleck Split Rumors Dim Her Glow; Actress Lives Out Beach Dreams in New Update
Five months after the split, JLo is embracing the sun, freedom, and success, as her former life with Ben Affleck gradually fades into the past.
Jennifer Lopez is entering her glow era. The 55-year-old singer and actress shared a radiant beach video on Sunday, declaring she finally feels “free”—months after her reported divorce from Ben Affleck.
In the Instagram Stories clip, JLo spins joyfully on a white-sand beach in the Dominican Republic. Dressed in a blush pink bikini top and flowing skirt, she celebrates Mother's Day under billowing clouds.
The update comes on the heels of her wrapping Office Romance, a rom-com with Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein.
But her personal life is still making headlines. Jennifer and Ben just slashed $8 million off the asking price of their $68 million Bel Air mansion, which they bought in May 2023 for around $60.8 million.
The home has sat on the market since July 2024, reportedly overpriced. Rising insurance costs in wildfire-prone Beverly Hills have made it even harder to sell, with estimates hitting $500,000 a year.
Sources claim Ben is eager to move on, pushing for the price cut. Jennifer allegedly hesitated, hoping for a better deal. But she eventually agreed.
TMZ previously reported that a $64 million offer fell through after a buyer backed out due to a family emergency. Real estate insiders have called the original price too steep for today’s market.
Meanwhile, JLo isn’t just dancing on beaches. She’s also promoting her brand, JLo Beauty. A new Fresh and Flawless Skincare Kit launched for Mother’s Day, featuring six glow-boosting formulas and three free gifts.
Despite the whispers and headlines, Jennifer Lopez seems unfazed. With new projects, beachside joy, and business ventures blooming, she’s rewriting her own post-Ben chapter—on her own terms.
ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez Has No 'Dating' Plans Post Divorce From Ben Affleck; Source Reveals 'She Was Hurt By Their Sudden Seperation'