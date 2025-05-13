Raid 2 Box Office vs Kesari 2 Box Office Raid vs Raid 2 Box Office Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli Premanand Ji Maharaj Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer Raid 2 Box Office Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Raid 2 Box Office Zeenat Aman Indian movies at Cannes 2025 Shah Rukh Khan

Jennifer Lopez Isn’t Letting Ben Affleck Split Rumors Dim Her Glow; Actress Lives Out Beach Dreams in New Update

Five months after the split, JLo is embracing the sun, freedom, and success, as her former life with Ben Affleck gradually fades into the past.

Updated on May 13, 2025 | 02:45 PM IST | 15K
CC: Getty Images
CC: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is entering her glow era. The 55-year-old singer and actress shared a radiant beach video on Sunday, declaring she finally feels “free”—months after her reported divorce from Ben Affleck.

In the Instagram Stories clip, JLo spins joyfully on a white-sand beach in the Dominican Republic. Dressed in a blush pink bikini top and flowing skirt, she celebrates Mother's Day under billowing clouds.

The update comes on the heels of her wrapping Office Romance, a rom-com with Ted Lasso star Brett Goldstein.

But her personal life is still making headlines. Jennifer and Ben just slashed $8 million off the asking price of their $68 million Bel Air mansion, which they bought in May 2023 for around $60.8 million.

The home has sat on the market since July 2024, reportedly overpriced. Rising insurance costs in wildfire-prone Beverly Hills have made it even harder to sell, with estimates hitting $500,000 a year.

Sources claim Ben is eager to move on, pushing for the price cut. Jennifer allegedly hesitated, hoping for a better deal. But she eventually agreed.

TMZ previously reported that a $64 million offer fell through after a buyer backed out due to a family emergency. Real estate insiders have called the original price too steep for today’s market.

Meanwhile, JLo isn’t just dancing on beaches. She’s also promoting her brand, JLo Beauty. A new Fresh and Flawless Skincare Kit launched for Mother’s Day, featuring six glow-boosting formulas and three free gifts.

Despite the whispers and headlines, Jennifer Lopez seems unfazed. With new projects, beachside joy, and business ventures blooming, she’s rewriting her own post-Ben chapter—on her own terms.

