Stranger Things Season 5 Update: Finn Wolfhard Hints at his Character Mike's End in Netflix Show; ‘Very Confused and Sad...'

Finn Wolfhard appears to be feeling more than one emotion when it comes to his character, Mike Wheeler’s ending in Stranger Things. The actor opened up about the same during his conversation with People magazine.

Wolfhard told the outlet that he was very “happy with his ending, and I don't know, I was satisfied, but I was also very confused and sad, but also very happy.” The performer also said that finishing the last season of the show was “definitely a lot.”

He expressed feeling like he was in a “dream or something,” adding that it did not feel “real.” The actor added, “I don't know, it felt perfect.”

While reflecting on the emotions Wolfhard experienced while shooting the last scene for the final season, he shared that he was not able to “believe it at all.” The actor further said that he didn't begin to go into “focus until the next day. It was like an emotional hangover.”

Wolfhard shared that it concluded really well, and he just has “positive things to say” about each individual. The performer also revealed about the actors staying together for the final day, and that it was “really great to be around” one another.

The Hell of a Summer star also went back in memory lane on how his life altered after the quick success of the beloved show. He told the outlet that he did not think he would “ever go back and do something over.”

Wolfhard shared that he would maybe go back to when the series initially came out and became a success, and he would directly put himself into “therapy.” He continued, “But it was so crazy and overnight, that there was not really any time to think about that.”

The show’s popularity just went on to increase with each season’s release. The actors garnered instant virality after the show’s debut season, and they still continue to be the most loved group of performers among its fans.

Apart from Wolfhard, the show also stars Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Caleb McLaughlin, and many more.

As per the report, The Stranger Things season 5 is expected to be released on Netflix sometime in 2025, but in the meantime, the audience can rewatch the previous seasons.

