Will Prince Harry NOT Appear in Wife Meghan Markle's Season 2 For Netflix Show With Love, Meghan? All We Know

Prince Harry will not be featured in the second season of Meghan Markle’s Netflix series With Love, Meghan, according to reports.

The show, which focuses on lifestyle and hosting tips, received mixed reviews but has been renewed for another season. Netflix reportedly decided to move forward with season two because scenes were filmed at the same time as the first season.

Prince Harry had only a brief appearance in the first season, showing up at the end to congratulate Meghan Markle. Now, sources confirm he will not be involved in the new episodes. Their children, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, will also not be seen in the series.

A source told the Daily Mail, “He’s not in it. It’s her and more friends. More of the same.” The first season mainly featured Meghan and her close friends discussing lifestyle topics and home entertaining.

Despite receiving harsh criticism from critics, With Love, Meghan is moving ahead with a second season. An industry professional called the renewal absurd, questioning Netflix’s decision to continue the show. However, with already filmed footage available, the streaming platform was reportedly under pressure to use it.

Meghan remains committed to her media projects. The Duchess of Sussex is also relaunching her podcasting career with a new series, Confessions of a Female Founder. Similar to her Netflix show, Harry will not be featured in this project either.

Reports suggest Harry and Meghan are taking different directions in their professional lives. They have been seen attending events separately. Earlier this year, Meghan only attended part of the Invictus Games in Canada, while Harry handled the final events on his own.

In With Love, Meghan’s first season finale, Harry appeared briefly at a celebration brunch for Meghan’s lifestyle brand, now called As Ever. His short appearance included just 14 words: “Well done, you did a really great job, and I love it.” He then raised a glass and added, “To you.”

While some reports suggest tensions between the couple, sources close to them deny such claims. Royal commentator Alison Boshoff stated that as Meghan focuses on building her career, it appears that Harry has taken a lesser role in her professional life.

Despite this, insiders claim that the couple continues to support each other’s careers while focusing on their own projects. A source mentioned that With Love, Meghan was always intended to be Meghan’s personal project and that she and Harry remain supportive of each other’s work.

