WrestleMania 41 Review: The Journey of a Childhood Admirer to an Adult Fanatic With a Wild View

Let me be honest. Prior to WrestleMania 41, my only recollection of watching WWE was from my childhood, alongside my father. We enjoyed the likes of Triple H, John Cena, Batista, and the Great Khali. When I found out I was attending WrestleMania 41, my expectations were low. I anticipated unusual narratives, showboating, and exaggerated hits. Boy, I was wrong! With WWE having signed a major deal with Netflix, this event felt crucial in demonstrating whether or not it would resonate positively with a worldwide audience.

However, upon landing in Vegas and attending night one of WrestleMania 41 with the Netflix India Team, I was shocked. When Jey Uso came out to his theme song, with 60,000 people moving their arms in unison, I was genuinely stunned. This was WWE Nation, as I would call it – pure insanity. By Monday Night Raw, I found myself instinctively doing the Jey Uso arm dance to his theme song.

Let me start from the beginning. I joined the events the day after arriving in Vegas, and we headed to a press hall where I interviewed Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and Dominik Mysterio. I asked them several questions about their diet plans, meal preparations, and even Bollywood. Yes, I asked them to recite Bollywood dialogues!

Night One of WrestleMania hit like a shockwave. I wasn’t expecting such a passionate response from the fans. The stadium quite literally erupted when Jey Uso came out to his theme song. Tiffany Stratton holding onto that Women's title against Charlotte was a statement. But the main event, man. Reigns, Rollins, Punk. That whole Paul Heyman fake-out? My jaw literally dropped, especially considering I didn’t even know the full history between Hayman, Punk, and Reigns.

Let me explain: Paul Heyman, a notorious character in the WWE universe, faced a critical decision with all three wrestlers down. Heyman grabbed a steel chair. The crowd was on the edge of their seats, wondering who the recipient would be. But then, in a move nobody saw coming, Heyman low-blowed both CM Punk AND Roman Reigns! The crowd erupted.

On Day 2, we experienced what was billed as John Cena’s last WrestleMania event. John Cena versus Cody Rhodes was a great match, amplified by the anticipated presence of Travis Scott. Behind the scenes, the teams were all discussing whether or not Travis would make it. His song ‘Fein’ had been announced as the official theme song for WrestleMania 41. So when Travis Scott came out, I received a notification on my watch stating I was in a loud environment. It was emotional watching Cena take the victory. One of my childhood idols and favorite actors took the victory at age 47.

On a side note, throughout each event, we had the chance to relax and “post-up” in the Wynn Field Lounge. I had the chance to meet some of my favorite artists, influencers, and athletes: Israel Adesanya, Lilly Singh, Lil Yachty, Metro Boomin’, and many more.

On Day 3, the Netflix India Team treated us to a dining experience at the Netflix Bites restaurant. There, I had the chance to interview Jey Uso, a fan favorite. I asked him who he would prefer in a Tag Team Match: Krrish, G One, or Jadoo – yes, the alien. The experience was great, providing a real insight into how Netflix has created a global impact. The Netflix Teams from India, the APAC Region, and the Canada Region all came together to celebrate a successful weekend for everyone in Las Vegas. The vibes were indeed immaculate. Afterwards, we were taken to T-Mobile Arena for Monday Night Raw.

We had no clue what the WWE Lineup would be for RAW. After the absolute chaos of WrestleMania weekend, walking into Raw tonight felt… different. There was still this buzzing energy in the air, but it was also mixed with a sense of "what now?" We witnessed title changes, betrayals, and Cena winning the Undisputed title. You could feel everyone in the arena trying to process it all.

The first entrance: John Cena. He came out to his theme music and began telling the audience why he felt he hadn't been appreciated enough for the last two decades. That was until Randy Orton snuck up behind him and delivered an RKO. Apologies for the spoiler.

Seeing Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and CM Punk back out in the middle for two nights in a row was absurdly amazing. We witnessed an intense matchup of Seth, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman against Roman Reigns and CM Punk. The result was almost identical to the night before.

All in all, I can proudly disclose that I am a WWE fan now. Seeing the passion of the WWE admirers and even the Netflix India team towards making this a successful event was special. It was a celebration, a victory for all. And guess what? Summerslam is in New Jersey this year, 40 minutes from where I live. It sounds like my career as a WWE fan will resume in 2025.