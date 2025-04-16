Hospital Playlist band starring Jo Jung Suk, Jeon Mi Do, and more to release Resident Playbook OST on THIS date

Hospital Playlist fans are in for a treat as Mido and Falasol, the beloved band formed by the drama’s main cast, make their long-awaited return. After four years away, the group reunited with a brand-new original soundtrack for Resident Playbook, the spin-off of the hit medical drama Hospital Playlist.

Studio MaumC announced on April 16, 2025, that the new OST track by Mido and Falasol will drop on April 20 at 6 PM KST across major streaming platforms. The band, made up of Hospital Playlist stars Jo Jung Suk, Jeon Mi Do, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, and Yoo Yeon Seok, originally came together during the first two seasons of the hit tvN series. Their return marks their first music release since the show’s second season wrapped in 2021.

Alongside Mido and Falasol, artists like Stray Kids’ Lee Know, Seungmin, and I.N.; IVE’s An Yu-jin; D.O.; WINTER; MINNIE; TXT; and SEVENTEEN’s DK are lending their voices to the Resident Playbook soundtrack, promising a fresh wave of emotional, story-driven songs.

Known for their heartfelt harmonies and warm performances, the band Mido and Falasol left a lasting mark with songs like Aloha, I Knew I Would Love You, and To You, Me. Their music didn’t just support the drama’s narrative—it became a cultural phenomenon, topping charts and winning hearts beyond the screen.

For those unaware of the 2025 medical drama Resident Playbook. The 12-episode series takes place at the Jongno branch of Yulje Medical Center and focuses on four young obstetrics and gynecology residents—Go Yoon Jung, Shin Si Ah, Kang Yoo Seok, and Han Ye Ji. Unlike Hospital Playlist, which followed a group of senior doctors who had been friends for two decades, this series shifts the spotlight to a new generation of medical professionals navigating their early careers.

Resident Playbook explores the struggles these fresh-faced doctors face in managing the demands of their jobs while building relationships and dealing with personal issues. The show sheds light on the emotional and professional challenges unique to this area, especially in an era of declining birth rates.

As the residents tackle the pressures of their work, they also form deep friendships, confront difficult situations, and work to find their footing in both their medical careers and their personal lives.

