Will Hospital Playlist season 3 happen anytime soon? Director Shin Won Ho says 'fan pressure' is affecting plans

For those missing the Hospital Playlist, there is hope for the series to come back with a new season. Yes, you heard that right. The possibility of Hospital Playlist Season 3 is once again stirring up conversation, thanks to recent remarks from director Shin Won Ho. During a special talk event for Resident Playbook, a newly launched spin-off series, Shin Won Ho addressed fans’ growing curiosity about continuing the original medical drama.

He shares, “It really all depends on the viewers. If we receive enough feedback, whether through numbers or overall response, we’ll consider it.”

Rather than giving a firm answer, Shin Won Ho playfully acknowledged the ongoing anticipation about Hospital Playlist. The director mentioned that discussions about a third season largely depend on how audiences respond, not just in terms of viewership numbers but also through the general atmosphere created by fans.

“I’m still feeling the pressure about ‘Hospital Playlist’ Season 3. Both the actors and the viewers are constantly pressing me. If we do end up making it, it’ll probably be because of that stress,” he joked, admitting that persistent support and enthusiasm might eventually push them to move forward with it.

For those unaware, Hospital Playlist is a heartwarming Korean drama with two seasons — the first aired in 2020 and the second in 2021. It follows five lifelong friends and doctors working together, balancing life, loss, love, and their shared passion for music inside a busy hospital. The series got praise and love from the audience. The five main characters were Jo Jung Suk, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung and Jeon Mi Do

Resident Playbook, which is the spin-off of Hospital Playlist, debuted on April 12, 2025, and tells the story of four young OB-GYN residents starting their medical careers. How they handle the pressure, cope with the medical environment and deal with critical situations.

Shin Won Ho also hinted that this new series, much like its predecessor, will only continue if fans genuinely want it. Feedback, excitement, and consistent interest will shape its future.

Both dramas are known for their heartwarming, human-centered storytelling and relatable characters. For now, the future of Hospital Playlist remains open-ended, with the decision resting in the hands of loyal fans eager to see what comes next at Yulje Medical Center.

