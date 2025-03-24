Hospital Playlist’s Jo Jung Suk, Jeon Mi Do, Jung Kyung Ho and more lend their voices to Resident Playbook OST

Fans of Hospital Playlist have something special to look forward to as the beloved cast of the hit medical drama is coming together once again; not on screen, but through music. The actors who formed the fictional band Mido and Falasol in the original series have reportedly reunited to contribute to the soundtrack of Resident Playbook, the spin-off of the show set in the same universe.

According to an industry insider, Jo Jung Suk, Jeon Mi Do, Jung Kyung Ho, Kim Dae Myung, and Yoo Yeon Seok recorded a song for the upcoming drama as a show of support. Their participation has thrilled longtime fans of Hospital Playlist. While they will not be appearing in Resident Playbook, their involvement in the OST is a nostalgic nod to the original series and serves as a meaningful link between the two shows.

Meanwhile, Resident Playbook takes place at the Jongno branch of Yulje Medical Center and centers around a group of young obstetrics and gynaecology residents. Unlike Hospital Playlist, which focused on a group of senior doctors who had been friends for two decades, this new series shifts the spotlight to the fresh challenges faced by new medical professionals managing their careers. The drama explores their growing friendships, personal struggles, and the difficulties of working in one of the most overlooked medical departments, especially in an era of declining birth rates.

The lead roles in Resident Playbook will be played by rising actors Go Yoon Jung, Shin Si Ah, Kang Yoo Seok, and Han Ye Ji. While the cast is new, the creative force behind Hospital Playlist remains intact, with director Shin Won Ho and writer Lee Woo Jung overseeing the project. They are joined by junior director Lee Min Soo and writer Kim Song Hee, bringing a blend of experienced storytelling and fresh perspectives to the series.

One of the defining elements of Hospital Playlist was its music, with the Mido and Falasol band performing heartfelt renditions of classic Korean songs. Their performances became a beloved part of the show. The decision for the original cast to contribute to the OST of Resident Playbook adds an emotional layer to the spin-off, making it even more special for fans who have followed the franchise from the beginning.

Although the exact song title and details of the OST contribution have yet to be revealed, anticipation is already high. Fans are eager to see how the song will tie into the new drama’s themes, and many are hoping it will carry the same warmth and emotional resonance as the music from Hospital Playlist.

Furthermore, Resident Playbook is set to premiere on April 12 at 9:10 p.m. KST on tvN. With a promising young cast, a fresh storyline, and the backing of the original Hospital Playlist creative team, the spin-off is expected to draw strong viewership.