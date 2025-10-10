Is Alia Bhatt top contender to replace Deepika Padukone in Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD sequel?

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas in the lead role, was released in theaters back in 2024. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the makers recently announced that Deepika Padukone will no longer reprise her role as Sumathi in future installments. Now, it seems that the makers are eyeing Alia Bhatt as her replacement.

Is Alia Bhatt replacing Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD universe?

According to a report by Lets Cinema, Alia Bhatt is currently the frontrunner for the role of Sumathi in Kalki 2898 AD Part 2. However, an official announcement from the makers is still awaited.

For those unaware, the creators of Kalki 2898 AD recently confirmed that they will no longer be collaborating with Deepika Padukone. They revealed that they were unable to establish a long-term partnership with the actress and cited commitment issues as the reasons for the departure.

The makers wrote, “This is to officially announce that Deepika Padukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership and a film like Kalki 2898 AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works.”

See the post here:

More about Kalki 2898 AD

The story of Kalki 2898 AD begins at the end of the Mahabharata’s Kurukshetra War, marking the start of the Kali Yuga in the year 3102 BC. After the war, Ashwatthama is entrusted by Lord Krishna to protect Lord Vishnu’s final avatar when the time is right.

6000 years later, in 2898 AD, the world has become a harsh and dystopian world, ruled by fear under a self-proclaimed god known as Supreme Yaskin. While most people strive to please him in hopes of gaining access to his abundant land called the Complex, others rise in rebellion against his tyranny.

As all hope seems to fade, a new light emerges in the form of an unborn child in SUM-80, alias Sumathi. With Yaskin and his followers set to extract the life source from the child, an epic tale unfolds, setting the stage for the rest of the saga.

Starring Prabhas in the lead, the first installment also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan as co-leads.

