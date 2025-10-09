Tiger 3 actor and bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman passes away at 42 in Amritsar

Punjabi actor and bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman is no more. He passed away on Thursday (October 9, 2025) at the age of 42. The reason behind his sudden demise is reported to be a heart attack. Varinder was last seen in Salman Khan's Tiger 3, where he played one of the antagonists.

According to a report in The Tribune, Varinder Singh Ghuman took his last breath around 5:30 PM, while undergoing treatment at Fortis Hospital in Amritsar. Soon after learning about his demise, several celebs from the Punjabi film industry and sports industry mourned the loss and paid their tribute. Parjat Singh, the former captain of the Indian Hockey Team, paid him tribute and wrote on X, “It’s deeply painful to learn that famed bodybuilder and actor Varinder Singh Ghuman Ji passed away from a heart attack. He was a devoted vegetarian, built his body with discipline and grace. May Waheguru grant his departed soul eternal peace and give strength to his family to bear this loss.”

Ghuman was known for following a vegan lifestyle. He was very vocal about how he developed such a physique without any eggs or meat. Varinder had a solid fan following on Instagram, with over 1 million followers. His social media bio reads, "India’s Biggest Vegetarian Bodybuilder." Ghuman's last Instagram post was a tribute to late actor-singer Rajvir Jawanda, who lost his life in a brutal accident recently. While sharing the post, he wrote, "RIP Brother. Punjab ate punjabi music industry nu bhut vada ghata hai, Waheguru Pariwar nu bal bakshe."

Before working with Salman Khan in Tiger 3, Varinder had worked in Roar: Tigers of the Sunderbans and Marjaavan. He made his Punjabi film debut back in 2012 with a film titled Kabaddi Once Again, and played the lead role.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Was Salman Khan replaced in Devdas by Shah Rukh Khan because of Aishwarya Rai? Ismail Darbar breaks silence