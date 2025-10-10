Venkat Prabhu confirms Sivakarthikeyan movie to go on floors from December 2025

Sivakarthikeyan is currently working on his movie, Parasakthi, directed by Sudha Kongara. Up next, he is expected to work with Venkat Prabhu, who recently shared details about the film.

Venkat Prabhu shares details about his next film with Sivakarthikeyan

Speaking in a video, Venkat Prabhu revealed that the pre-production for his next movie with Sivakarthikeyan is currently underway. The director said, “I am going to begin the shoot for my next film soon. Everyone knows that it will be with Sivakarthikeyan.”

“Pre-production work is rapidly happening right now. So, mostly we will begin shooting from December this year or January 2026. It will be a different style of a movie,” The GOAT director added.

Looking ahead, Sivakarthikeyan is also gearing up for his project with Don director Cibi Chakravarthy. As the Venkat Prabhu project is also set to begin soon, it appears that both movies may enter production at the same time.

Venkat Prabhu’s recent film

Venkat Prabhu was previously seen directing the movie, The Greatest Of All Time (GOAT). Starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role, the spy action drama had the superstar playing the role of a former field agent, haunted by the loss of his son.

However, when his son unexpectedly returns, the former agent must confront a dark conspiracy rooted in his own past. With Vijay playing multiple roles, the movie had Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Mohan, Jayaram, Ajmal Ameer, Vaibhav, Yogi Babu, Premgi Amaren, Sneha, Laila, and many more in key roles.

The movie also had Sivakarthikeyan in a cameo role, playing himself. It is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Sivakarthikeyan’s next film

Sivakarthikeyan was recently seen hitting the big screens with his movie Madharaasi, directed by AR Murugadoss. The action thriller features him as a man suffering from Fregouli syndrome and how he must embark on a suicide mission, fighting off against a gun smuggling syndicate.

The film had Kantara fame Rukmini Vasanth as the co-lead with Biju Menon, Vidyut Jammwal, Vikranth, and many more in pivotal roles.

Looking ahead, the actor will next appear in Parasakthi, a period political drama with Ravi Mohan as the prime antagonist. The film is slated to release on Janaury 14, 2026.

