Fauji Release Date: Is Prabhas’ period drama with Hanu Raghavapudi eyeing Independence Day 2026 slot?

Prabhas' much-awaited film with Sita Ramam director Hanu Raghavapudi is making headlines for its release date. Rumored to be titled Fauji, the big-scale film is set in the pre-independence era. While the makers have kept all the major details under wraps, it is reported that Fauji is eyeing a theatrical release on the Independence Day Weekend 2026. According to the latest reports, the Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi film is slated to release on Friday, August 14, 2026. However, an official confirmation on the same is still awaited.

Prabhas has 35 more days to shoot for the Hanu Raghavapudi film

The period drama is reportedly deep into production, with approximately 60 percent of the shoot already completed. Production is moving steadily toward completion, and Prabhas has wrapped most of his parts. He only has 35 days of shooting remaining before his entire schedule is complete.

The movie marks the acting debut of Imanvi as the female lead opposite the Baahubali actor. The supporting cast also includes some of the prominent names of the Hindi film industry- Mithun Chakraborty, Jayaprada, Anupam Kher, and others. As per a report in Times of India, Disha Patani is also considered for a crucial role in Fauji, who previously worked with Prabhas in Kalki 2898 AD.

Fauji to be made on a massive budget of Rs 400 crore

Fauji is mounted on a massive budget of Rs 400 crore, as per Telugu 360. Mythri Movie Makers, which is best known for the Pushpa franchise, is backing the project. Vishal Chandrashekhar of Sita Ramam fame is serving as the music composer. While the project is currently under production, the makers are also seeing the possibility of turning it into a franchise by exploring its prequel. However, it's a very early thought and will become a reality if the upcoming movie strikes the right chord with the audience in cinemas.

Before Fauji, Prabhas will be seen in Maruthi-directed The Raja Saab, scheduled for Sankranthi 2026 release. Interestingly, Prabhas has no release this year. He is about to kickstart the shoot of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit soon. The Telugu superstar also has Kalki 2898 AD sequel, Salaar 2, and a film with Prasanth Varma in the pipeline.

