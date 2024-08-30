Name: A-List to Playlist

Premiere Date: 30 August, 2024

Cast: Jo Jung Suk, Jung Sang Hoon, Moon Sang Hoon, Gummy, IU, Dynamic Duo, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jeon Mi Do, Kim Dae Myung, Gong Hyo Jin, Kim Ea Na, Loco, Gray, Yoon Jong Shin

Creator: Yang Jung Woo

No. of episodes: 8

Genre: Korean, Reality TV, Lifestyle

Language: Korean

Where to watch: Netflix

A-List to Playlist Synopsis

Jo Jung Suk, a well-established actor in Korean films, K-dramas, Korean musicals, and more, wishes to debut as a singer. Having past experience of singing and a plausible voice by his side, the solo journey seems only appropriate for the star. However, a time crunch awaits him, and with only 100 days in his pocket, no songs in his kitty but a ferocious mind and the connections to win it all, Jo Jung Suk may not be that far off it!

Watch A-List to Playlist teaser

A-List to Playlist Initial Impression

In an 8-part series leading up to actor Jo Jung Suk’s solo debut as a singer, A-List to Playlist runs over the various steps a musician must take before releasing an album, albeit with a rose-tinted view of the world where superstars like IU are just a call away. The actor, attempting to turn into a singer, makes that very clear within the first 5 minutes of the show’s premiere, being well aware of his privilege.

Soon begins his 100-day journey, between 2 projects, to debut as a singer with a full-length album. A-List to Playlist almost takes on a mockumentary-style direction in the initial part of the show as a well-known actor puts his skills to the test in front of the experts in the music industry. Obvious hurdles line their path, but soon the days of his debut showcase appear at the end of the tunnel as celebrities find their way to his album, one by one.

A-List to Playlist Review

With top-class producers and lyricists readily making time for Jo Jung Suk, and the actor trying out rap alongside the best, Dynamic Duo, A-List to Playlist also manages to highlight the other marketing strategy which seemingly came via YouTuber Moon Sang Hoon as an AI voice cover artist was promoted in place of Jo Jung Suk himself while sharing his real voice to the people. With multiple articles being written about the IU-cheered channel, the viewers are finally given the chance to find out the truth.

For fans of Jo Jung Suk, there are episodes with his wife Gummy, known as the OST Queen of K-dramas, and one with his ‘99s friends from Hospital Playlist with actors Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok, Jeon Mi Do, and Kim Dae Myung gathering to showcase their fan-favorite chemistry.

Finally, the music video for CHAMPAGNE starring Gong Hyo Jin and Kim Dae Myung, directed by Jung Kyung Ho, adds the cherry on the cake, making for a nerve-wracking but fun watch. The actual ‘interest’ in the show cannot really be measured considering the smooth sailing debut that must have been planned behind the scenes with the back of a known production house and the name of the celebrity himself.

Should you watch A-List to Playlist?

Fans of Jo Jung Suk and featured artists are more likely to watch the show and enjoy it to the fullest with non-fans probably not being able to relate to the journey or that of the appearing stars. With an official solo debut supported by an eponymous album release expected on September 9, A-List to Playlist can be skipped by general viewers for its lack of relatability and takeaways.

Music enthusiasts may find interest in the views of the likes of Loco, Gray and Yoon Jong Shin, while fans of the featured artists may tune in to catch their favorites in some well-orchestrated ‘candid’ moments. That is not to say that Jo Jung Suk is not an amazing singer, after all, his version of Aloha did better than the original and that’s a fact well known but it does not justify the process of this Netflix show which very well could have been a YouTube series.

The high quality of production and the sparkling guest lineup on A-List to Playlist are too well-known for there to be no learnings from the show.

