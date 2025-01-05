Jo Jung Suk reprises Don't Dare to Dream role for When the Stars Gossip cameo, Park Jin Joo joins as journo; Watch

When the Stars Gossip featured two exciting cameos. The Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin-led space romance drama finally premiered on January 4. Jo Jung Suk and Park Jin Joo made special appearances, shining bright in their shared screen space.

On January 4, tvN aired the first episode of When the Stars Gossip. Jo Jung Suk made a cameo as a news anchor announcing the launching of the spaceship that would take Gong Hyo Jin and Lee Min Ho to the zero gravity station. Through this special appearance, the Hospital Playlist actor reprised his role from Don't Dare to Dream (also known as Jelously Incarnate), a drama where he co-starred Gong Hyo Jin. In addition to him, Park Jin Joo also made a small appearance as a field reporter who was covering the story from the launch site in Kazakhstan.

Watch their cameos here:

When the Stars Gossip which originally premiered on tvN, is the first Korean space romance drama on Netflix. It revolves around the story of two people coming from different backgrounds but with similar interests. Lee Min Ho stars as Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN specialist who is also the future son-in-law of the largest conglomerate in Korea. He goes on a space adventure as a tourist with a secret mission.

Gong Hyo Jin embodies the role of Commander Eve Kim. This is her first big mission as a chief, however she fulfills her responsibility like a perfectionist. Oh, Jung Se, Heo Nam Jun, and Lee Cho Hee portray pivotal roles. Together, they research towards solving incurable diseases like dementia and infertility.

Eve Kim along with Lee Seung Joon (Heo Nam Jun) is in charge of conducting experiments on lab mice, while Kang Kang Soo (Oh Jung Se) researches the fruit flies. Meanwhile, Mina Lee (Lee Cho Hee) has a special task of experimenting with whether crops can be cultivated in space amid the rising global warming on Earth.

With this exciting plot and talented cast lineup, When the Stars Gossip premiered on January 4. The next episode will arrive tonight at 9:20 PM KST (5:50 PM IST). It will be aired as a weekend drama from now on.

