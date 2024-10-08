K-dramas to watch out for in October: Hellbound 2, Family By Choice, Spice Up Our Love, an

Get ready to dive into a world of thrilling stories, heartwarming romances, and captivating mysteries with these seven amazing K-dramas airing this October. From the gripping second season of "Hellbound" to the heartwarming tale of "A Virtuous Business," there's something for every K-drama fan.

Whether you're looking for a suspenseful thriller, a heartwarming romance, or a thought-provoking drama, this list has got you covered. So grab your popcorn, get cozy, and prepare to be entertained by these fantastic K-dramas.

Spice Up Our Love

Release Date: October 3

Channel: Viki

In this romantic spin-off, Nam Ja Yeon, a web novel writer, magically enters her own story. As she experiences life as the female lead, she unexpectedly falls for Kang Ha Joon, the charming male protagonist. The series promises a delightful mix of humor and romance as they navigate their fictional world filled with chaos and unexpected twists.

Family By Choice

Release Date: October 9

Channel: JTBC

This heartwarming drama is based on the Chinese series "Go Ahead." It follows three friends—Kim San Ha, Yoon Ju Won, and Kang Hae Jun—who consider each other family despite not being related by blood. Reuniting after ten years, they confront unresolved feelings and past traumas, exploring the deep bonds of friendship and love. The series airs every Wednesday and Thursday at 8:50 p.m. KST.

Dong Jae, the Good or the Bastard

Release Date: October 10

Channel: OCN

This gripping legal thriller centers on Seo Dong-jae, a disgraced prosecutor who struggles to redeem his reputation while tackling a high-profile case. The drama dives into moral dilemmas and the dark side of justice, featuring intense courtroom battles that keep viewers engaged with ethical conflicts and suspenseful twists.

Doubt

Release Date: October 11

Channel: MBC

In this psychological thriller, top criminal profiler Jang Tae Soo uncovers shocking secrets about his daughter linked to a murder case he is investigating. The series delves into themes of trust and betrayal, creating an atmosphere of suspense that keeps viewers guessing about the characters' true intentions.

A Virtuous Business

Release Date: October 12

Channel: tvN

This empowering drama follows four rural women who start an adult products business to gain independence. As they face societal challenges together, the series highlights themes of friendship and personal growth while balancing humor with heartfelt moments, showcasing their journey toward self-discovery.

Hellbound Season 2

Release Date: October 25

Channel: Netflix

The second season of this supernatural thriller continues exploring a world where people receive decrees from hell. New characters emerge alongside familiar faces as the narrative deepens its exploration of morality and belief in a chaotic society. All episodes will be released simultaneously at 4 p.m. KST.

My Merry Marriage

Release Date: October 7

Channel: KBS1

Focusing on the complexities of love and marriage, this drama follows fashion designer Maeng Gong Hee as she navigates her relationships with childhood friend Gu Dan Soo. With elements of comedy and drama, it offers a fresh perspective on romantic entanglements and emotional growth through various stages of marriage.

