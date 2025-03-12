Kim Soo Hyun called Nam Ji Hyun 'fox' and 'my girl' when she was 15; revisiting his old remark amid Kim Sae Ron scandal

Kim Soo Hyun is facing increasing public scrutiny as past controversies regarding his relationships resurface. Following backlash over his alleged relationship with late actress Kim Sae Ron, another remark made by the actor has emerged linking him to actress Nam Ji Hyun.

Their connection reportedly began on the sets of Will It Snow for Christmas? and extended to Giant. At that time, Nam Ji Hyun was just 15, as per The Qoo.

Kim Soo Hyun and Nam Ji Hyun never actually met while filming Giant, as Nam Ji Hyun played the younger version of a character romantically paired with Lee Jinki, who portrayed Kim Soo Hyun’s younger brother.

Kim Soo Hyun stated in a 2010 interview with FNN, "It felt strange, like my girl was stolen by my younger brother." He compared Nam Ji-hyun's performance to that of a 'fox' and praised her as sharp and clever. He acknowledged that, despite their different ages, he learned a lot from her when they were filming Will It Snow for Christmas?.

Praising her acting skills and openly talking about her beauty, he stated, "She knows everything—from camera angles to the nuances of performance. On our first day in Sancheong, I was so sick I couldn't sleep. I was jealous of Ji Hyunie, who was being admired by the director and loved by the senior actors. Maybe that’s why my eyes looked so intense."

Kim Soo Hyun’s past is now under renewed scrutiny, with the public digging deeper into his old interviews, dramas, and relationships. As more details come to light, it seems his past is becoming a growing topic of discussion.

Kim Soo Hyun sparked discussion after reports surfaced about his alleged relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron. The rumors claimed they dated for five years, starting when she was 15. However, Kim Soo Hyun's agency later denied the claims.