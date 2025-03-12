Kim Soo Hyun’s alleged post on ideal type of girlfriend resurfaces amid Kim Sae Ron controversy: ‘If you try to teach me then...’

Trigger Warning: Mention of death

Actor Kim Soo Hyun is facing heightened criticism as past social media activity has come under public scrutiny. The resurfacing of an alleged 2008 post has only added fuel to the ongoing controversy surrounding his rumored relationship with the late actress Kim Sae Ron.

Kim Sae Ron’s passing on February 16 at the age of 24 shocked the industry, and the exact circumstances of her death remain undisclosed. However, the situation took a dramatic turn when her aunt came forward with allegations that Kim Soo Hyun had been in a romantic relationship with her niece for six years, starting when she was just 15 and he was 27. This claim sparked outrage, with many expressing disgust at the idea of an adult man allegedly dating a minor.

With public sentiment already against him, some of Kim Soo Hyun’s past statements about relationships have resurfaced, intensifying the backlash. One post, allegedly written in 2008 on the social media platform Cyworld, has particularly drawn attention due to its possessive and emotionally intense content.

In the lengthy post, Kim Soo Hyun allegedly wrote: “You have to be sad because of me, want to die, regret everything, and no matter who you look at, you should only think about me. Above all, you should never doubt me. Don’t interfere in my matters because it’s annoying. I’m good at swearing. But when I need you, you always have to be there because I crave attention. You need to be quick to understand things because I’m hot-tempered. If you try to teach me, then you’re dead. Ah… buy me some medicine. I tend to get sick often. I have an arrhythmia, it’s called ventricular tachycardia, and I need surgery. Now, try to love me. If you can’t, just throw me away coldly. So I can at least cry sorrowfully.”

This resurfaced post has ignited debate among netizens, with opinions divided on its significance. Some argue that during the Cyworld era, such dramatic and brooding posts were common among young people, especially in South Korea’s online culture at the time. Others, however, find the content disturbing, questioning why anyone would publicly write something so intense and seemingly controlling.

Amid this growing backlash, many are demanding a personal explanation from Kim Soo Hyun, while others argue that an old post should not be used as evidence of wrongdoing in his current controversy. As discussions about his alleged past relationship with Kim Sae Ron continue to dominate headlines, his agency remains firm in its previous denial of all accusations.

With mounting pressure from the public, industry insiders speculate whether Kim Soo Hyun will personally address the allegations or let his agency’s legal action against recent claims speak for itself.