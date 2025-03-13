Fans find Kim Sae Ron’s 2015 Twitter post had a major hint about Kim Soo Hyun's romantic relationship; know more

Recent developments have brought renewed attention to the past connection between actors Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun. The controversy gained momentum after an old Twitter post from Kim Sae Ron resurfaced, originally posted when she was just 15 years old back in 2015.

In the post, she can be seen posing by a lake with a castle in the background, wearing a white top and short denim shorts. At the time, the image was widely praised for its aesthetic appeal, but recent discussions have taken a different turn due to the caption she used.

The phrase “Sae-ro Ne-ro” (새로네로) was included in the caption, which netizens now believe was a nickname given to her by Kim Soo-hyun. This connection has led to speculation about the nature of their relationship at the time.

Given that Kim Sae-ron was born on July 31, 2000, and was 15 when the photo was posted, while Kim Soo-hyun, born on February 16, 1988, was 27, the resurfacing of these details has fueled concerns over the significant age difference and their alleged past relationship.

Adding to the controversy, the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute recently released a video claiming that Kim Sae-ron and Kim Soo-hyun were romantically involved when she was still a minor.

According to the channel, interviews with Kim Sae-ron’s family suggest that their relationship began in 2014 when she was in middle school and lasted from November 2015 to July 2021. These allegations further fueled public debate, especially given the alleged timeline.

Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, has strongly denied these claims, stating that they are completely false and that they will take legal action against those spreading misinformation.

Further speculation arose after the release of photos allegedly sent by Kim Soo Hyun to Kim Sae Ron during his military service. These images include selfies in uniform and one where he appears to be receiving medical treatment.

Another photo, which has particularly drawn attention, shows Kim Soo Hyun kissing Kim Sae Ron on the cheek, leading to further debate about the nature of their connection.

The public's response to the matter is still divided; some are indignant about the consequences of the accusations, while others advise caution and stress the need for having confirmed information.

FYI, Kim Sae Ron passed away tragically on February 16, 2025.