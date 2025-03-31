Kim Soo Hyun Press Conference Highlights: From denying underage dating with Kim Sae Ron to calling himself 'coward', know top 11 moments

Kim Soo Hyun has been all over the media lately, with social media buzzing as the once highest-paid South Korean actor finds himself embroiled in a storm of controversy. On March 31, 2025, he faced the media for the first time amid mounting allegations, particularly related to his relationship with Kim Sae Ron, who tragically passed away on February 16, 2025.

The event wasn't a traditional press conference with questions and answers. Instead, it was Kim Soo Hyun's emotional appearance, trying to clear his name in the face of growing rumors.

Kim Soo Hyun was seen wearing a black outfit as he addressed the allegations, his eyes filled with tears. Despite his emotional defense, netizens remained unconvinced. Here's how he defended himself at the first public appearance amid the Kim Sae Ron dating scandal. Check out the top 11 key pointers that the Queen of Tears actor discussed.

He began by expressing his sorrow and apologized in front of the media. He said, "I feel sorry that the late actor Kim Sae Ron isn't able to rest in peace."

He admitted to feeling like a coward and explained it took him a long time to speak up

Kim Soo Hyun reflected on the personal cost of hiding the truth: "So I thought about what it would have been like if I had just said everything..."

He clarified his relationship with Kim Sae Ron and shared that he dated the late actress for a year, which was 4 years before the Queen of Tears drama.

Kim Soo Hyun shares that he had to take a step not to speak about Kim Sae Ron's dating because he has two images - Star Kim Soo Hyun and Human Kim Soo Hyun. He said, "I think I always choose in favor of the celebrity."

Kim Soo Hyun revealed that he feared the fallout from admitting to a year-long relationship during the airing of Queen of Tears. So that the production of the K-drama doesn't get hampered as several other people worked on the drama: "When Queen of Tears was airing, I had so much to protect as its lead actor. What would have happened if I had admitted to a yearlong relationship?"

He denied the accusations of dating Kim Sae Ron while she was a minor and also referred to her as 'deceased' and nothing else.

Kim Soo Hyun addressed claims from Kim Sae Ron's family, stating: "From YouTube, I heard that the former CEO of the agency was having a hard time because of me when the drunk driving incident happened."

He shared that he is not involved in Kim Sae Ron's death.

Kim Soo Hyun also played a phone recording that he said proved his side of the story regarding his agency's involvement in Kim Sae Ron's 700 million KRW debt during her DUI case.

He ended by emphasizing that he would take responsibility for his actions but stand firm on what he hasn't done: "I want to clear my name. I will not ask for trust. I will prove it. Thank you."