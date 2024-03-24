Kim Soo Hyun's old statements on age gap with future girlfriend cause online stir amid Kim Sae Ron dating rumors

Kim Soo Hyun is a popular South Korean actor known for his roles in popular dramas like My Love from the Star, The Moon Embracing the Sun, It's Okay to Not Be Okay and more. He is currently featuring in Queen of Tears alongside Kim Ji Won. The actor was involved in a dating rumor with Bloodhound's Kim Sae Ron. Netizens dug up his past statements on his ideal type.

Kim Soo Hyun's comment on age gap with future girlfriend from an interview in 2013

On March 24, Kim Soo Hyun and actor Kim Sae Ron found themselves involved in a dating scandal. Both their agencies denied the dating rumors. Kim Soo Hyun's company also threatened legal action against malicious comments which may damage the image of the actor.

As the actor found himself involved in the dating scandal, netizens found an old interview of him in which he stated his ideal type. In a 2013 interview, the actor had stated that when he is 41, he wants a 21-year-old girlfriend. As this interview surfaced, netizens expressed their disappointment and displeasure.

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears premiered on March 9 and is streaming on Netflix. New episodes air every Saturday and Sunday. Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, and Kwak Dong Yeon take on the lead roles in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of the Queens Group. Hong Hae In is the heiress of this chaebol. Against all odds, they marry each other and try to maintain it. They were once in love but over time, things change and they grow distant. Due to an incident, they try to rekindle the love that they once had.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s How You Like That becomes first K-pop performance video to surpass 1.6 billion views; WATCH