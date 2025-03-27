Kim Sae Ron's family blames Lee Jin Ho's videos for her multiple s*icide attempts: Report
Kim Sae Ron's family accepted that she self h*rmed multiple times, alleging the cause for the same to be Lee Jin Ho's malicious videos. Read to know more.
Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of suicide.
Kim Sae Ron's side held a press conference today, March 27, where their legal representative presented "evidence" suggesting that Kim Soo Hyun dated Kim Sae Ron when she was a minor. The legal counsel also shared the bereaved family's perspective on the ongoing controversy, including their feelings towards Kim Soo Hyun and YouTuber Lee Jin Ho. Additionally, they announced plans to take further legal action against the YouTuber, accusing him of contributing to Kim Sae Ron's self-harm and death, as reported by Sports TV News.
The press conference took place at 1:30 PM KST (10 AM IST) in Seocho-gu, Seoul, where attorney Bu Ji Seok of Buyu Law Firm revealed Kim Sae Ron's family's stance. The attorney accused YouTuber Lee Jin Ho of launching a smear campaign against the late actress. The family alleged that Lee Jin Ho uploaded videos exposing sensitive information about Kim Sae Ron, which led to intense online backlash and caused her immense mental distress, ultimately contributing to her death. They also claimed that his hurtful videos pushed the actress to attempt s*icide "multiple times."
Despite already filing a defamation lawsuit against Lee Jin Ho, Kim Sae Ron's side now plans to file an additional stalking complaint, alleging that he used internal sources to expose controversial information about her online. Initially, attorney Bu Ji Seok stated that the family had considered pressing murder charges against the YouTuber. However, given the current legal framework of the country, they decided to proceed with defamation charges instead.
Regarding the actress' alleged self-harm tendencies, statements from her husband and close friends supported these claims. Her American husband recalled an instance when Kim Sae Ron pierced herself with a toothpick due to her depression. A close friend also mentioned seeing knife marks on her neck. However, both individuals provided contradictory explanations for the causes behind these incidents.
Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help. There are several helplines available for the same.
