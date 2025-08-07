Lee Junho, Kim Min Ha’s Typhoon Boss moves up release date to October 4 not November: Report

Typhoon Boss, starring Lee Junho and Kim Min Ha in the lead roles, has been one of the most anticipated K-drama releases of the year. With early predictions for the release date being set for the later part of 2025, it seems that we may have a fixed plan in place already. According to a report from What’s on Netflix, the 1997-set drama is eyeing an October 4 premiere. While its original broadcast network is yet to confirm any details, it’s not even known if the OTT giant will be airing it globally, but bets are set high for the multi-region release of the show.

Lee Junho and Kim Min Ha hope to have another hit on their hands

Typhoon Boss may have moved up to October 4, 2025, release instead of its originally believed November drop, and fans can get ready to celebrate. With 16 episodes and a star-studded cast, the hopes are high for the period drama set in the late 90s. Focusing on the infamous IMF crisis, which tanked businesses and left many bankrupt, the show will center on the Typhoon Trading Company. After the death of his father, Kang Tae Poong, who had been living a worry-free life, will have to take control of the business and try to keep it afloat. With a financial crisis weakening the situation of the entire country, he will have his job cut out for him as the new CEO.

Oh Mi Seon, the bookkeeper of the company, will step in to take on multiple challenges while donning the hats of many. She will join hands with Kim Tae Poong to save it and give it her everything to make it successful. Lee Junho has been roped in to play the role of the hardworking owner of the company, Kim Tae Poong; meanwhile, Kim Min Ha will turn into the responsible Oh Mi Seon.

Supporting cast includes Sung Dong Il as Kang Jin Yeong, Kim Ji Young as Jung Jeong Mi, Kim Min Seok as Wang Nam Mo, Mu Jin Sung as Pyo Hyeon Jun, and more.

